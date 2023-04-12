A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight Is a New GOT Prequel Show at HBO

It had been reported back in January 2021 that a TV series adapting George R.R. Martin’s tales of Dunk and Egg was in the works at HBO, and more than two years later, it’s finally official. Per Variety, HBO has officially ordered A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, adapting the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall (Dunk) and Aegon V Targaryen (Egg) 90 years before the events of A Song of Ice and Fire / Game of Thrones. It will also presumably air on the new Max streaming service (alongside the likes of The Penguin, a new Harry Potter show, and a Big Bang Theory spinoff.)

George R.R. Martin and Ira Parker are writers and executive producers, and Ryan Condal and Vince Gerardis are also executive producers. Condal and Gerardis have worked on both Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon, and Parker was an executive producer on season 1 of HotD. (“HotD” continues to be the funniest acronym of any current TV show, for the record.) The stories of Dunk and Egg were told across three novellas, which were ultimately collected in one volume called A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, hence the name of this new HBO TV series.

Here is the official logline for the new series:

A century before the events of ‘Game of Thrones,’ two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.

If you need even more Game of Thrones in your life, beyond House of the Dragon season 2, there is the potential for a movie, plus two or three more TV series.