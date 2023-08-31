How to Buy and Sell Ships in Starfield

Starfield is the latest and greatest sci-fi adventure from Bethesda Studios. Exploring space, taking on other ships, and navigating between planets is a big part of the game. Unlike many other sci-fi games, you’re not just stuck with the one ship you’re given at the start of the game, either. You’re able to purchase new ships, upgrade, and customize them. You can also sell ships you no longer want to finance new purchases. This awesome flexibility around the space faring portion of the game really makes Starfield feel like a true RPG, and it’s an integral part of the game. Here’s what you need to know about buying and selling ships in Starfield.

What You Need to Know About Buying and Selling Ships in Starfield

If you’re ready to change up your ship or just want something that suits your playstyle better, consider purchasing a new spaceship. They come in several different shapes and sizes. While they have base stats, those are just a starting point. All spaceships can be thoroughly customized with new parts to improve and tweak their stats to your preference. To buy a new spaceship, simply land on a developed planet, preferably one with a main city.

What you’re looking for is a station with a sign above it labelled “Ship Services.” Here, you’ll be able to interact with the staff member or the station to bring up the menu around spaceships. There will be an option to see what’s for sale. This will take you to the menu to browse the spaceships available to purchase. One of the other options will be to ask about selling things. In this menu you’ll be able to browse through the ships that you own and sell any you no longer want. Just make sure you will have enough funds to buy a new ship if you’re selling the only one you have. The last thing you’d want to do is strand yourself on a planet and be forced to do side quests just to get back into space.

That covers how you can buy and sell spaceships in Starfield. It’s a nice, easy process that can be done in an main city like New Atlantis. Overall, it’s not too complicated, but it’s an important part of the game.

