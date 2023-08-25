Someone Built Starfield’s Starter Ship in KSP – And It Keeps Exploding

A YouTuber built the Frontier, the starting ship from Bethesda’s upcoming Starfield, in Kerbal Space Program (KSP) — and it can’t stop crashing.

On YouTube, creator SWDennis shared a video from Kerbal Space Program showing Starfield‘s Frontier in action. And by action, I mean repeatedly exploding and crashing into the ground in increasingly hilarious ways. In the video’s description, the YouTuber noted that, while the Frontier looks nice, it “doesn’t make any sense at all from an aerospace engineer’s view.” SWDennis also shared a link so that you can download the Frontier into KSP and get a head start on crashing the ship before Starfield‘s official release.

Kerbal Space Program is a space flight simulation game in which players built their own shuttlecraft in an attempt to accomplish missions. KSP can be an exceedingly difficult game for newcomers, and I myself have a lot of experience spending half an hour building a spaceship only to have it immediately careen into the ground and explode. Spectacular failures are half the fun of the game.

Starfield, which is an action-RPG set in space, isn’t exactly hard sci-fi, meaning what looks cool and interesting takes precedent over what’s scientifically accurate. There’s been a fair amount of criticism surrounding Starfield in the months leading up to its release, some of which, like the recent main menu controversy, I find to be pretty ridiculous. As a massive sci-fi fan and someone who sunk hundreds of hours into the Fallout and Elder Scrolls series, which are also made by Bethesda, I’m just hoping I end up with a cool adventure in space that, preferably, doesn’t involve my ship crashing into the ground every thirty seconds. Luckily, I really don’t think that will be the case.

Officially launching Sept. 6, there are a few ways to play Starfield early. Those who buy the Starfield Digital Premium and Constellation Editions, for example, will actually get early access to the game on Sept. 1 instead.