How to Complete Left Behind Enigma Puzzle in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Assassin’s Creed Mirage doesn’t go full Riddler, but there are quite a few puzzles you can stumble across and solve. So if you’re scratching your head about this one, here’s how to complete the “Left Behind Enigma” puzzle in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Where to Find the “Left Behind Enigma” Puzzle

To find the “Left Behind Enigma” puzzle you need to head to the Round City district of Baghdad, then into Haribyah. Head into the area with the letters “Har” in it. You’re looking for a building by western side, by the river. Just walk along the river till a golden scroll icon appears, then go there. Or you can just look at the map below and go straight there.

You’ll find yourself on top of a building but the snag is that the doors are barred. If you look around, you’ll see some shelves blocking a window. Go up to them and interact with them to pull them down. Then you can climb in.

Inside, you’ll see a sleeping man with a scroll by his hand. Take this and that’s your clue. You’ll be shown the clue there and then but you can also look at it again by going to your inventory and looking in your bag.

How to Solve the Left Behind Enigma Puzzle Solution in AC Mirage

Unfortunately, the “clue” is a wonky side-on picture of the sort you’d expect a child to bring home from art class. Sticking it to a fridge isn’t an option, so Basim is going to have to solve it. And the picture of a lion refers to a treasure, so don’t go looking for a lion roaming around.

You can tell the location is by the river, so if you want to do things properly, grab a boat and sail around the river till you see something that looks vaguely like that picture. You’ll end up investigating a couple of locations if you do that.

Alternatively, you can take a look at the below map – the orange arrow is where you need to go. It’s all the way to the west of the map, just by the river inside the Abandoned Village.

Where to Find the Left Behind Enigma Puzzle’s Treasure

Once you’re in the Abandoned Village, it’s not hard to spot the treasure itself. Stay on the shore and you’ll see a white glow on the ground. Check out the below screenshot, and you’ll see what I mean.

Don’t worry about surprises, there’s no trap waiting to spring and no hidden guards. Pick it up and you’ll have the Horned Lion Talisman. You can equip it, but as it’s a cosmetic item there’s no benefits to doing so.

And that’s how to complete the Left Behind Enigma Puzzle in AC Mirage.

And that's how to complete the Left Behind Enigma Puzzle in AC Mirage.