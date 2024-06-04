How to Deactivate the Conduits in the Temptation Quest in Destiny 2 The Final Shape – Psion Puzzle Solution

While looking for Crow in Destiny 2’s The Final Shape, you will need to resolve some Psion-related puzzles. These look more tricky than they really are, thankfully.

There are three of the conduit puzzles in total, and all three of them will have the same mechanics, so there won’t be anything fresh to learn between each step, but you will need to keep an eye open for a surprise boss fight.

How to solve the Psion Puzzles in The Final Shape

The first this to note is that the large disc on the ground will have two hands on either side, a dial in the center with some “notches” around the outside of it, and a glowing mark. The two handles can be pulled, and doing so will send the dial either clockwise or counterclockwise.

Nearby, up to three sets of Psions can spawn, resulting in six Psions in total spawning in. There can also be some other enemies that spawn in the area, but these are not important, and you can kill them easily without impacting the puzzle solution.

The key issue here is that the number of Psions you kill will result in a charge building up on you. The dial will move that many spaces when you pull a handle. So, killing two Psions and pulling the clockwise handle will move the dial two notches in the clockwise direction, kill four Psions would move it four notches, and so on. After that, all you need to do is count the number of notches from the dial to the glowing notch in either direction, kill that many Psions, and then pull the dial.

The things to watch for are area of effect damage, things like Stasis turrets that might kill more enemies than you mean to, etc. The exact counts you need are as follows:

Conduit 1 – Kill three Psions, pull the clockwise handle

– Kill three Psions, pull the clockwise handle Conduit 2 – Kill three Psions, pull counterclockwise handle, then kill two Psions and pull clockwise handle.

– Kill three Psions, pull counterclockwise handle, then kill two Psions and pull clockwise handle. Conduit 3 – Kill two Psions, then pull clockwise, kill three Psions and pull counterclockwise, then kill two Psions and pull counterclockwise.

Should you happen to go too far in either direction, you can just kill the required number of Psions to get back and you’ll be fine. The puzzles do not punish you for going too far, or not far enough.

Between the second and third puzzles you will need to go to the Prismatic leak in the center of the area, go Prismatic by standing it and activate the mode, and then kill the boss that spawns in. Only after that is done will the marker for the third puzzle appear on your screen. And that’s it, once the third conduit is complete, you can follow the waypoint and leave the area in pursuit of Crow.

