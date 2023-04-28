Star Wars Jedi: Survivor jumps forward five years from the end of Fallen Order, with Cal Kestis making himself a thorn in the Empire’s side. But if you’ve not played the original, or it’s been a while, you might be wondering — how did Star Wars: Jedi: Fallen Order end?

A Summary of How Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Ended and the Key Characters

We’re not going to retell the whole narrative of Fallen Order, but before we get to the ending, we’ll cover some of the basics. Protagonist Cal Kestis is a former Jedi who escaped Order 66 and has been working out in a giant ship scrapyard. He uses his powers to prevent a friend’s death, which alerts the Emperor’s enforcers, the Inquisitors, to his presence.

He flees and eventually teams up with Jedi Knight Cere Junda, pilot Greez Dritus, and magic-wielding Nightsister Merrin. It’s revealed that one of their pursuers, the Force-wielding Second Sister, is Cere Junda’s former pupil.

They track down a holocron containing a list of Force-sensitive children. At the end of the game, Cere Junda makes peace with the Second Sister, Trilla, but watches her get killed by Darth Vader. They escape in their ship, with the holocron.

However, Cal destroys it, reasoning that training a new generation of Jedi will make them targets for the Empire. As the credits roll, he asks, “So, where to now?”

That’s really all you need to know about how the end of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order played out, and while it would help to play that before playing Jedi: Survivor, it’s not absolutely required.