Endnight Games’ Sons of the Forest lets you build to your heart’s content. Well, in Peaceful Mode, anyway — in Normal you’ll have cannibals interfering with your construction. But however you’re playing, if you want to build, struts can come in very useful. We will explain here just how exactly struts work in Sons of the Forest.

Struts Let You Raise Buildings Off the Ground in Sons of the Forest

Using struts you can create a structure that you can walk under, and while it’s not quite the same as a treehouse, it’s fun to get creative with them. To build a single strut, you’ll need at least eight logs, though you can get some back afterwards.

Here’s how to build one:

Place four logs vertically in a line, on a level surface, with a gap between them. When you’ve played your first log, move around with the second one until a white line appears between the log you’re holding and then place it. Keep going till you’ve placed all four.

Bridge the gaps between the logs by placing a log between each gap. You don’t need to climb to do this, but you’ll need to point your cursor upwards. Another white line will appear when you’re in the right place.

With your four vertical logs and three horizontal ones in place, go and cut another log into two smaller logs.

Go to the left and right corners of the structure and put a log in the corner, diagonally. Again, a small white line will appear when you’re in the right place.

Now, go to the two middle vertical logs and remove them by holding the C key on the keyboard.

Hey presto, you’ve made a strut.

To Make Use of Struts, You Need to Build at Least Two

However, one strut isn’t a lot of use on its own in Sons of the Forest. You next need to put another strut down, parallel with it. Then build some steps so you can reach the top of the pair of struts, and put down a floor. You do that by cutting logs in half or using a whole log, in which case Sons of the Forest will automatically split it in two.

Once you’ve finished, you’ll have a floor that’s raised off the forest floor. Now you can build walls or just leave it as a platform; it’s up to you. However, you’ll run into problems if you try to build a strut on a slope. You’ll be able to put down the vertical and horizontal logs, but you may find yourself unable to add in the diagonal supports.

Strangely, it’s possible to remove the diagonal corner supports from a strut without it collapsing. We’ve also heard reports of struts working in some places but not others, so it may be that, this being early days for the game, struts are a little buggy.

So, if you want to know how struts work in Sons of the Forest and how to build them, there’s your answer.