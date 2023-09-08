How to Fix No Network Connection in Payday 3

The open beta for Payday 3 is here, but if you’re having issues connecting to the game, you’re not alone. Among other problems, players have been getting error messages when trying to log in and start up matchmaking. If you’re getting the “no network connection” message in Payday 3, here’s our advice for what to do.

What to Do for the No Network Connection Error Message in Payday 3

One of the first things to try if you’re getting the “no network connection” error message is to try restarting either your PC or Xbox Series X/S. In some cases, that’s going to help the problem. You’ll also want to make sure your internet connection is fine and able to connect to the web. If that’s not working for you, try resetting your router. You may also need to adjust your firewall or antivirus settings to make sure that’s not preventing the game from working.

If all of that looks correct, there’s still a chance Payday 3 may not work. Part of the beta for the game has been developer Starbreeze Studios trying to head off any such problems ahead of Payday 3‘s official launch. On X, the official account for Payday 3 noted that matchmaking is coming back online and encouraged people to keep stressing their servers.

The matchmaking is coming back online, as is the Starbreeze Nebula pages. Keep on heisting and putting our servers to the test! https://t.co/lXq3QYZCeR — PAYDAY 3 (@PAYDAYGame) September 8, 2023

In the case that everything else seems to be working fine, it’s likely that the Payday 3 servers are simply down or not working properly. If that’s what’s happening, check their official account on X or any other platform for updates, since it’s there that they’re likely to be sharing information. For now, the only real solution is to sit tight as Starbreeze Studios fixes the problems on their end.

Payday 3 will release on Sept. 21 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. The game will also be available on Game Pass and GeForce Now.