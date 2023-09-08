How to Fix Nebula Login Error Failed to Fetch Game Config Data in Payday 3

Payday 3 is officially in open beta, but the test of Starbreeze Studios’ servers has not been without its problems. Players have been reporting, among other things, errors claiming they have no network connection and/or that there’s a Nebula login error that’s failed to get Payday 3‘s game config data. If you’re having a problem with the former Nebula login error in Payday 3, here’s our advice for dealing with the problem.

What to Do for Payday 3’s Nebula Login Error

This Payday 3 error will specifically say, “Nebula data error. Failed to fetch game config data.” One solution that’s been shared on the Steam forums is for players to log in with their Nebula accounts and to login without linking their Steam accounts. Then, restart the game. Alternatively, players can try to link their Steam account after they’re logged in and then restart the game. This has reportedly worked for several players getting that error message, though not everyone found success.

If that doesn’t work for you, you’re alternative is, unfortunately, going to have to be to wait. On X, the official account for Payday 3 noted that Starbreeze Studios is currently working on the problem. Essentially, the studio is attempting to stress test Payday 3‘s servers before launch, and that’s going to lead to some problems and errors. These issues will likely be fixed sooner rather than later, so it may be worth keeping an eye on Payday 3‘s various social media accounts, as those are going to provide the most up-to-date information.

The matchmaking is coming back online, as is the Starbreeze Nebula pages. Keep on heisting and putting our servers to the test! https://t.co/lXq3QYZCeR — PAYDAY 3 (@PAYDAYGame) September 8, 2023

Like its predecessors, the latest installment in the Payday series sees players teaming up with their friends online to pull of heists. I played a lot of Payday 2 back in 2013, and let me tell you, I’m excited to finally get to give the new one a spin once it actually works, which will hopefully be sooner rather than later.

Payday 3 will release on Sept. 21 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. The game will also be available on Game Pass and GeForce Now.