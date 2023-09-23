There was a lot of excitement for the release of Payday 3. However, the shiny new heist simulator hasn’t been able to catch a break with it’s launch. It’s been plagued with error codes causing crashes and server disconnects which is the last thing you want while in the middle of loading your backs with stacks of cash! Lets take a look at some of the most common errors that are happening in Payday 3 and how to resolve them.

How to Fix Payday 3 Not Working – Common Errors and Fixes

Nebula Data and Server Error

The first issue you may run in to is the Nebula Error in Payday 3. This error is causing players to not even be able to log-in. Those that can log-in are also often getting stuck on the matchmaking screen and can’t get any further in to the game. This is quite a severe issue and thus far there has been no official fix for it.

There are reports that this issue is related to the account that you have to create when you first load up the game. This account links to the platform that you’re using but it can cause this Nebula error. A possible solution to resolve this error is to actually login to the account that you made for the game on their official website and then un-link your platform from it. It won’t fix it for everyone but it is worth a shot.

Other Errors

There are a few other errors going around that you can run into. They are:

Can’t login

Failed to fetch game config data

Internal server error

All these errors are related to the overloaded and struggling servers that Starbreeze Studios are trying to fix. Most of the time these errors will be caused by server side problems rather than anything that you can resolve yourself. It doesn’t hurt to try a few things just in case your own connection is the problem though. Here are a few steps you can try:

In your Steam library, right click on Payday 3 and select Properties. Here select the Installed Files tab and then choose to verify the integrity of game files . If there were any issues with your installation or updates, this should help to fix them.

Here select the tab and then choose to . If there were any issues with your installation or updates, this should help to fix them. Make sure your Firewall isn’t blocking Payday 3. If you open up the Windows Defender Firewall settings there is a tab to “allow an app or feature through the Windows firewall.” Scroll through the list and find Payday 3. Make sure both boxes are checked and then apply the changes. Firewalls can often be a cause of connection issues.

Give your router and PC a restart. You’d be surprised how many times this can get things going again. It might not fix these error codes, but it’s worth a try.

Those are some of the most common errors and solutions to fix them in Payday 3. For the most part we’ll have to wait for sever stability and fixes from Starbreeze Studios to fix the major issues. You can try some of these fixes in the meantime though in case they do help your particular situation!

If you’re getting a “no network connection” error in Payday 3, check out our more in-depth guide to the problem here.