When Counter-Strike 2 launched, it completely replaced CS:GO. It took over its place in the Steam store and even inherited its reviews. One things that doesn’t seem to have carried over, though, is the achievements. Thus far, there is only one achievement for CS2, and it’s hidden! Here’s what the hidden achievement is in CS2 and how to unlock it.

How to Get the Hidden Achievement in CS2

Getting the singular hidden achievement available in CS2 is actually quite easy. All you need to do is get a multi-kill and then complete the match afterwards. A multi-kill will count if you rack up two kills back-to-back. This isn’t too difficult to pull off in the Casual game mode, but I’d recommend doing it in Deathmatch. It’s a much easier game mode where people aren’t as likely to be holding corners or playing seriously.

As long as it’s a nice and full match you should be able to pull off a multi-kill, especially if you use something like the Negev or SCAR-20. Once you’ve got the multi-kill, just complete the match, and you should be rewarded with the achievement. It’s call “A New Beginning” and reads “This is Counter-Strike, too.” It’s a cool little achievement to pick up for yourself. It’s kind of strange that there’s only one achievement in CS2, and especially that it’s hidden. Perhaps soon we’ll start seeing some updates roll in from Valve. I would be surprised if they don’t add more achievements to the game in the coming weeks. So keep an eye out on patch notes!

That’s how you can get the hidden achievement in CS2. All you need is a double kill or better and to finish the match and you’ll be sorted!

