Starfield’s Freestar Collective may be less regimented and more Wild West than the United Colonies, but that doesn’t mean they can’t kick bottom. So if you’re ready to strap on your spurs, here’s how to join the Freestar Collective in Starfield.

What You Need to Know About the Freestar Collective in Starfield

You can’t join the main Freestar Collective security forces, the ones who’ll take action if you’ve been blowing up FC freighters. Instead, you can join the Freestar Rangers, badasses who are often sent to solve problems out on the frontier. There are less than twenty Freestar Rangers in total and being a ranger carries some weight. Just don’t mention that you’re also working for the Crimson Fleet, and the United Colonies, and Ryujin Industries.

What You Need to Do to Join the Freestar Collective in Starfield

Other cities, such as Neon, have branches of the Freestar Rangers, but to join up you’ll have to go to Akila City, Akila, in the Cheyenne System. If you’ve already been there on your own, or with Sam Coe, you may have already dealt with the ongoing bank robbery. If not, you’ll need to sort it out first. That means speaking to Marshal Daniel Blake, in front of the bank.

He’ll ask you to try and negotiate, and if you can’t persuade the bank robbers to surrender, you’ll have to go in through the back and kill them. Once you’ve done that, speak to Blake, and he’ll suggest signing up. Go to The Rock and speak to Ranger Emma Wilcox, who’ll give you the group’s spiel.

Assuming you go ahead, she’ll ask you to choose one of four off-planet tasks to prove yourself. Each task offers a different credit reward, so make your choice. I chose the mission to kill a Crimson Fleet pirate, because I could do it without leaving my ship. When I got there, there was no escort, so I made short work of the villain.

I also forgot that I was signed up with Crimson Fleet, so I had a bounty to pay when I returned to Crimson Fleet base. But when you’re done, return to Emma and tell her you’ve been successful. She’ll lead you up to Blake’s office and he’ll make you an official Freestar Ranger. Emma will also have another job for you if you want to continue with the rest of the Freestar Ranger quest chain.

On the subject of joining the Freestar Collective in Starfield, that’s what you need to know.

