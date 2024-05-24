Senua in Hellblade 2, running towards an enemy while fire erupts in the background.
Category:
Video Games
Guides

How Long Does It Take to Beat Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Image of Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen
|
Published: May 23, 2024 08:17 pm

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 has been released, almost seven years after its prequel. But now that it’s here, how long will you spend in Senua’s shoes? How long does it take to beat Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2? Here’s the answer. 

Recommended Videos

How Long Does It Take to Beat Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

It takes between 5 and 7 hours to beat Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2. It’s roughly the same length as the original, 2017’s Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, and, despite the similarity in themes, not even close to as long as God of War: Ragnarok.

The latter takes 20+ hours to beat, so you can forget about finishing it in a day. But you can sit down with Hellblade 2 (and an optional bottle of mead) and play until it ends, in one marathon sitting. That sounds like a good afternoon/evening, right?

The game’s length has already been the subject of some controversy, with some critics and players alike arguing that five or so hours of gameplay isn’t all that much to show for such a lengthy development period. The snag is that you don’t really have that much freedom to explore in Hellblade 2, so you can’t stretch it out by exploring every single corner of the world, as gorgeous as it is. As we noted in our review, “These paths… are straight and narrow, and there will be no treading off of them. You will stay within the rock-lined path.”

There are collectibles to find, so there is some incentive to replay the game if you’ve not nabbed all of the 30+ items in your initial playthrough. But Hellblade 2 is a relatively short game, so if you’re thinking of buying it, and not just playing it through Game Pass, bear that in mind.

So, in summary, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 will take most players between 5 and 7 hours to eight hours to beat.

Post Tag:
Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How To Change Yoshi’s Color In Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
Mario meeting a green Yoshi in Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How To Change Yoshi’s Color In Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
Jesse Lab Jesse Lab May 23, 2024
Read Article XDefiant Roadmap for Year 1 – All Upcoming Content
XDefiant Key Art, Cropped, Textless, AI Upscaled
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
XDefiant Roadmap for Year 1 – All Upcoming Content
Haiden Lovely Haiden Lovely May 23, 2024
Read Article How to Get Resplendent Sparks in Diablo 4
Alchemist in Diablo 4.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Get Resplendent Sparks in Diablo 4
Dan Wenerowicz Dan Wenerowicz May 23, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How To Change Yoshi’s Color In Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
Mario meeting a green Yoshi in Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How To Change Yoshi’s Color In Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
Jesse Lab Jesse Lab May 23, 2024
Read Article XDefiant Roadmap for Year 1 – All Upcoming Content
XDefiant Key Art, Cropped, Textless, AI Upscaled
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
XDefiant Roadmap for Year 1 – All Upcoming Content
Haiden Lovely Haiden Lovely May 23, 2024
Read Article How to Get Resplendent Sparks in Diablo 4
Alchemist in Diablo 4.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Get Resplendent Sparks in Diablo 4
Dan Wenerowicz Dan Wenerowicz May 23, 2024
Author
Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen is a freelance contributor at The Escapist and has been with the site since 2020. He returned to writing about games following several career changes, with his most recent stint lasting five-plus years. He hopes that, through his writing work, he settles the karmic debt he incurred by persuading his parents to buy a Mega CD. Outside of The Escapist, Chris covers news and more for GameSpew. He's also been published at such sites as VG247, Space, and more. His tastes run to horror, the post-apocalyptic, and beyond, though he'll tackle most things that aren't exclusively sports-based. At Escapist, he's covered such games as Infinite Craft, Lies of P, Starfield, and numerous other major titles.