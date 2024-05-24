Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 has been released, almost seven years after its prequel. But now that it’s here, how long will you spend in Senua’s shoes? How long does it take to beat Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2? Here’s the answer.

How Long Does It Take to Beat Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

It takes between 5 and 7 hours to beat Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2. It’s roughly the same length as the original, 2017’s Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, and, despite the similarity in themes, not even close to as long as God of War: Ragnarok.

The latter takes 20+ hours to beat, so you can forget about finishing it in a day. But you can sit down with Hellblade 2 (and an optional bottle of mead) and play until it ends, in one marathon sitting. That sounds like a good afternoon/evening, right?

The game’s length has already been the subject of some controversy, with some critics and players alike arguing that five or so hours of gameplay isn’t all that much to show for such a lengthy development period. The snag is that you don’t really have that much freedom to explore in Hellblade 2, so you can’t stretch it out by exploring every single corner of the world, as gorgeous as it is. As we noted in our review, “These paths… are straight and narrow, and there will be no treading off of them. You will stay within the rock-lined path.”

There are collectibles to find, so there is some incentive to replay the game if you’ve not nabbed all of the 30+ items in your initial playthrough. But Hellblade 2 is a relatively short game, so if you’re thinking of buying it, and not just playing it through Game Pass, bear that in mind.

So, in summary, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 will take most players between 5 and 7 hours to eight hours to beat.

