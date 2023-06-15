How Long Is Lies of P Demo?

Are you thinking of diving into the Lies of P demo and taking on some rogue puppets? It’s well worth a play, even if you don’t give two hoots about its new twist on an old fable. Yes, it’s a blatant, blatant riff on FromSoftware’s finest, but it’s still a blast. So if you are going to tackle it, here is how long the Lies of P demo will last you.

How Long It Takes to Beat the Lies of P Demo and Its Last Boss

For starters, you can play the Lies of P demo for as much time as you want. There is no time limit, and since regular enemies respawn every time you use a save point, you can keep on murdering for hours, even days.

Instead of imposing a time limit, the game demo locks you into a specific area. You face three bosses, and once you’ve killed that last boss, you’ll get a “Thanks for Playing” message. You’re also given another objective, but the way to your next destination is blocked off.

You can speedrun the demo in about an hour, hour and a half. But it took me about four-to-six hours to finish the demo. I spent a fair amount of time grinding so as to level up my character. And it took me an hour or so to get the knack of beating the final boss.

The answer to how long the Lies of P demo is is roughly four hours, but you can keep playing as long as you want.