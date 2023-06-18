Video Games

How Long to Beat Amnesia: The Bunker?

Amnesia: The Bunker is a little different from previous entries in the series. While there are certain tasks you have to perform and items that need collecting, it’s the least linear of the series. So, bearing that in mind, you might well be wondering how long it takes to beat Amnesia: The Bunker.

Here’s How Long You’ll Be Playing Amnesia: The Bunker

There have been some ridiculous Amnesia: The Bunker speedruns, including one that clocks in at just over ten minutes. But, first time playing the game, it’s most likely going to take you between 4 and 6 hours to finish it. 

If you’re a completist and want to hunt down every dog tag and open every cupboard, you’re looking at eight hours or so. My initial run took seven hours, but that was because I wanted to make sure I hadn’t missed anything. 

It’ll also depend on your playstyle. My approach was to hide from the monster but you might prefer to try to outrun it. 

How Replayable is Amnesia: The Bunker?

Even when you’ve finished the game there are reasons to go back. Because the monster’s behavior isn’t scripted (apart from a couple of scenes) you’ll have a different experience each time. On top of that there are three difficulty levels and some item locations are randomized. The key to the communication room, for example, won’t be in the same place when you replay the game.

So, the short answer to how long does it take to beat Amnesia: The Bunker is 4 – 6 hours, but that can vary and it’s also pretty replayable.

About the author

Chris McMullen
Freelance contributor at The Escapist. I've returned to writing about games after a couple of career changes, with my recent stint lasting five-plus years. I hope, through my writing work, to settle the karmic debt I incurred by persuading my parents to buy a Mega CD. Aside from writing for The Escapist, I also cover news and more for GameSpew. I've also been published at other sites including VG247, Space, and more. My tastes run to horror, the post-apocalyptic, and beyond, though I'll tackle most things that aren't exclusively sports-based.
