What Are The Difficulty Differences in Amnesia: The Bunker

Amnesia: The Bunker locks you in a WWI bunker with a murderous, flesh-eating monster, which is a pretty scary situation to find yourself in. The game offers three difficulty levels, so you’ve got some control over how many times your face is likely to get eaten. But that raises the question of what exactly are the differences between the difficulty settings in Amnesia: The Bunker? Here’s the answer.

Amnesia: The Bunker’s Difficulty Levels Explained

Amnesia: The Bunker has three difficulty levels: Easy, Normal and Hard. The game describes them as follows:

Easy: “Experience the chilling atmosphere without the constant stress of death. Enjoy the horror, die less, and explore at your own pace.”

Normal: “A horror experience where dying is part of the thrill. It’s vital to adapt, use caution, and strategize to survive.”

Hard: “Craving an intense nightmare? Be ready for unforgiving encounters and extreme caution in a true horror test.”

What does this mean in practice? For a start, playing on Easy gives you multiple save lanterns, in various areas. On Normal and above these are missing, meaning you’ll have to make it back to Administration to save your game. There is one extra lantern in the Tunnels but 90% of the time you’ll be using the Administration lamp.

Also, resources become scarcer on higher difficulty levels. For example, if you’re playing Amnesia: The Bunker on Easy there are so many fuel cans you won’t know what to do with them all. Likewise, you’ll have enough bandages for your own The Mummy cosplay.

When it comes to the monster, it’s more aggressive on Normal and Hard. On Easy, you can get away with making more noise and the monster will give up sooner. It also seems to inflict less damage.

Maybe I was just unlucky but on Normal, a single hit from the monster tended to kill me. On Easy, there were situations where one swipe left me standing. But, be warned, Easy does not turn the game into a walking simulator. You’re still going to die.

On the subject of the differences between the difficulty levels in Amnesia: The Bunker, that’s what you need to know.