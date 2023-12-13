Now that God of War Ragnarok Valhalla is available, players are diving into this unique roguelike experience to tackle waves of challenging enemies. That said, just how long does it take to beat the God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC? Here’s an explanation.

How Long to Beat God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC

As mentioned, the free Valhalla DLC is a roguelike expansion centered around combat, and as usual for roguelikes, how long it takes to beat them can be different from player to player. There isn’t a grand narrative, just mostly deep character cutscenes and a core gameplay loop of repeating runs, upgrading gear, and so on to duke it out with creatures in Valhalla.

Players will encounter very difficult battles, which could lead some players to fail a run and lose everything they gained. The skill ceiling can also be high, and retrying is an essential hook of the Valhalla DLC. However, according to some players who’ve finished the expansion, it took them four to ten hours to complete an entire run.

Related: How to Fix God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC Not Working

“It took me about five hours to beat,” said one Redditor. “I still have two trophies to finish, and there’s much more content to do.”

Just because you beat a run doesn’t mean there isn’t more to enjoy in the Valhalla DLC. Many players consider the combat in Ragnarok to be the best it has ever been for the series, and for the first time, you can endlessly wreck shop with Kratos to your heart’s content. And what makes this even more interesting is how the roguelike system challenges you to use different tactics, weapons, and abilities to succeed in encounters, making each run a tad fresher than those previously.

If you’re looking for more information about God of War Ragnarok, here’s a guide on how to get Smoldering Embers in the game.