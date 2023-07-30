Once you’ve reached the endgame of God of War: Ragnarok, you will need stronger equipment. To get these items, you will need a lot of Smoldering Embers. It’s a very rare resource needed to craft endgame items such as the Smoldering Brimstone set. In this article, we’ll talk about how to get Smoldering Embers in God of War: Ragnarok.

Where to Get Smoldering Embers in God of War Ragnarok

If you’re hunting for Smoldering Embers, you must travel to Muspelheim. This special realm can be accessed by doing certain quests and tasks. Getting to Muspelheim requires quite a bit of effort but don’t worry; we got you. All you need to do is follow these simple steps.

Find both halves of the Muspelheim seed. You can get the first one in a Legendary Chest in Modvitnir’s Rig in Svartalfheim

You can get the other by finishing the “Forging Destiny” quest and heading to Dragon Beach. Get the Draupnir Spear (you get it in the main story)

Once you have the three items, you will unlock Muspelheim. In there, you can get Smoldering Embers by finishing six trials:

Challenge 1: Weapon Mastery

Challenge 2: Flawless

Challenge 3: Ring Out

Challenge 4: Feed the Rift

Challenge 5: Population Control

Challenge 6: King of the Hill.

Once you have finished the challenges, you’ll unlock harder challenges, and for every completion, you’ll get Smoldering Embers.

The number of Smoldering Embers you can get in God of War: Ragnarok depends on your performance in each trial. A bronze rating will net you 20 Smoldering Embers, while silver and gold will get you 35 and 50 smoldering embers, respectively. We suggest you use the initial Smoldering Embers you earn to upgrade your weapons and equipment so you can then farm the harder challenges.