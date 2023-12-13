As soon as God of War Ragnarok Valhalla dropped, players reported issues with the content not working as intended. If this happened to you, here’s how to fix the Valhalla DLC if it’s not working.

How to Fix God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC Not Working

While the Valhalla DLC is free additional content for all God of War Ragnarok owners, you must still manually download the expansion from the digital PlayStation store.

Downloading recent updates implemented into the base game doesn’t mean you’ll gain access to the DLC. This has tripped up hyped players eager to dive into the new content, with many receiving a “Content Not Found” error code upon trying to play Valhalla.

“I got the pop-up of an update for the game when I open it, it says to play Valhalla, but I get an error message,” explained one Redditor, with another user on the thread responding that the player had to “go to the PS store and download” the DLC manually.

Weirdly enough, PS4 owners can also “download” the PS5 version of Valhalla to resolve this problem, according to players. Either way, the de facto fix here is to install the content yourself rather than wait on a massive patch.

What Is God of War Ragnarok Valhalla About?

For those on the fence about jumping into the DLC to stay spoiler-free, you don’t have to worry about that. God of War Ragnarok Valhalla is an additional game mode with roguelite elements that follows Kratos embarking on a deep reflective journey.

This adventure will push Kratos (and you) to master the art of warfare through the challenges provided by Valhalla, which you can replay endlessly with new random bits and pieces each run. As expected for a roguelike, failing a run means you’ll have to restart building up combat stats and other features to progress and overcome difficult encounters again. It might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but you can try it if you’re looking for a change of pace as Kratos.