How Long to Beat Reveals 2023’s Most Completed Games

How Long to Beat has revealed the most-completed games in 2023.

On X, the site’s account posted a list of the top ten games by completion. The games that got finished the most are as follows: Hogwarts Legacy, Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Resident Evil 4, Hi-Fi Rush, Final Fantasy XVI, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Baldur’s Gate 3, Dead Space, and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. No additional information about the statistics was provided.

Most Completed Games of 2023 pic.twitter.com/AQeUr3dLnE — HowLongToBeat (@HowLongToBeat) December 19, 2023

2023 has been an absolutely stacked year for video games, with some all-time bangers releasing across every different platform. While some on this list have proven controversial, others have been lauded. Baldur’s Gate 3, for example, won in six categories at The Game Awards, and was nominated in several others. Among its wins were Game of the Year.

There are also two big remakes/re-releases on here in Resident Evil 4 and Dead Space. Both horror games, the two titles brought in a bunch of new players this year, and it’s no surprise that they’re on this list. They’re two of the finest installments in their respective franchises.

Something that’s interesting here, too, is that a lot of the games on here are relatively long. While Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Super Mario Bros. Wonder don’t take a ton of time to complete, Baldur’s Gate 3 is absolutely massive, and so is Final Fantasy XVI.

As we head into 2024, there are a ton of potentially great games on the horizon, including The Last of Us Part II Remastered, Tekken 8, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, and even more that I haven’t listed here. It’ll remain to be seen which of those ends up being the most-completed in 2024.