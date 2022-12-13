Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion breaks from many series traditions, both by being an action RPG and by how it chooses to structure its story. Fortunately, it all works out for the best, as Crisis Core Reunion is an amazing experience. However, people always like to know how far into the story they’ve gotten in a game, especially in a unique FF7 remaster like this, so we’re here to answer the question of how many chapters are in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Has 11 Chapters, Including the Prologue

This game has the same number of chapters as the original Crisis Core had on the Sony PSP: It has 11 chapters, if you include the unnumbered prologue. This is because Square Enix and Tose made no changes to the narrative of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion for this remaster. It follows all of the same plot beats, and it even uses many of the same FMV sequences from the PSP, which look grainier by modern standards but are still beautiful works of art.

Each chapter of the game is fairly short, but it’s important to note that Chapter 7 is your last chance to take care of any business you have in Midgar. Chapters 8, 9, and 10 take you on a heavy and inexorable journey to your final battle. Although, you will still have access to any unlocked shops and most missions from any save point.

Now you know how many chapters are in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, including the prologue, and you can get on with enjoying this awesome FF7 remaster!