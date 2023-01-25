Perhaps you saw Forspoken at PlayStation State of Play presentations and thought the spell-slinging action RPG combat looked right up your alley. Well, now that Square Enix has released the game, you may be considering if you have enough time to sink into playing it, or maybe you’re just wondering how much time is left in your current playthrough. So we are going to explain how many chapters are in Forspoken and how long it takes to beat them, and we’ve prepared a list to go with it.

Whilst the world of Athia is quite large, the main story itself isn’t that lengthy. If you beeline the main story chapters, you’ll be looking at around 10 hours of gameplay across all chapters. The length of each individual chapter varies quite a bit though as you spend some chapters meeting new characters and others engaging in epic boss battles.

There Are 12 Chapters in Forspoken, and Here Is How Long Each Chapter Takes to Complete

Forspoken consists of the following 12 chapters with these estimated playtimes:

Chapter 1 – Attachments – 30 minutes

Chapter 2 – Stuck – 35 minutes

Chapter 3 – The Interloper – 65 minutes

Chapter 4 – What Must Be Done – 55 minutes

Chapter 5 – Might and Main – 35 minutes

Chapter 6 – Damned If You Do… – 30 minutes

Chapter 7 – The Hue of Blue – 60 minutes

Chapter 8 – The Truth Will Out – 30 minutes

Chapter 9 – Breaking Point – 15 minutes

Chapter 10 – None the Wiser – 45 minutes

Chapter 11 – Forspoken – 100 minutes

Chapter 12 – Awakening – 45 minutes

As you can see, the playtimes for each chapter can range from as little as 15 minutes all the way through to over an hour and a half. These estimates don’t take into account any time spent meeting side characters, completing side quests, or managing your character stats and gear. (It is an RPG, after all.) So you’ll likely want to spend a bit longer than just the time for the main chapters to get your full enjoyment out of the game.

That’s everything there is to know about how many chapters are in Forspoken and how long each one is!