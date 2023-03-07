Shadow and Bone season 2 plunges back into the Grishaverse, with Alina and friends seeking a way to combat the shadow-summoning General Aleksander Kirigan. But just how many episodes are there in Shadow and Bone season 2? Here’s the answer.

Shadow and Bone Season 2 Has Eight Episodes Adapting Siege and Storm

Shadow and Bone season 2 is an adaptation of author Leigh Bardugo’s Siege and Storm, the second book in the Shadow and Bone series. The series also draws upon Bargdugo’s Six of Crows duology, with some series-original material thrown in.

Season 2 is made up of eight episodes, as Season 1 was. It sees Alina and friends searching for a way to combat General Kirigan’s shadow army. Since this fantasy world lacks electricity, a really, really big spotlight isn’t an option. Luckily, she’s a Sun Summoner, so she can put her light powers to good use. Though she’s not going to be able to do it alone, hence her quest.

As is typical at the streamer, Netflix has chosen not to release episodes week by week, instead putting the season out all at once. So you can watch all eight episodes at once. We’d recommend you watch season 1 if you’ve not already done so, though if you want to jump in at season 2, Netflix has provided a handy summary of the first season.

So, on the topic of how many episodes there are in Shadow and Bone season 2, there are eight episodes.