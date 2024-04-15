Category:
How Many Episodes Will Delicious in Dungeon Have? – Answered

Delicious in Dungeon’s won the award for the most delectable anime this season. But as the season progresses, you might wonder how many episodes Delicious in Dungeon (Dungeon Meshi) actually has.

How Many Episodes Will Dungeon Meshi Have? – Answered

A tall man, elf, dwarf, and half-foot delve deep into a dungeon to try to find the dragon that ate their cleric. And on the way there, they find themselves wrapped in all sorts of hijinks. Most of which seem to center on finding, killing, and cooking the monsters they encounter.  

Delicious in Dungeon is my favorite anime out this season. And like many fans, I spend my entire week waiting for Thursday, impatiently waiting for a new episode to come. And while I’d like the season to go on forever, there are only 24 confirmed episodes in Season 1 of Delicious in Dungeon.

The episodes that have premiered so far are:

  • S1 E2: Hot Pot / Tart
  • S1 E3: Roast Basilisk / Omelet /Kakiage
  • S1 E4: Living Armor
  • S1 E5: Snacks / Sorbet
  • S1 E6: Court Cuisine / Boiled in Salt Water
  • S1 E7: Kelpie / Porridge /Broiled with Sauce
  • S1 E8: Raspberries / Grilled Meat
  • S1 E9: Tentacles / Stew
  • S1 E10: Giant Frogs / Aboveground
  • S1 E11: Red Dragon I
  • S1 E12: Red Dragon II
  • S1 E13: Red Dragon III / Good Medicine
  • S1 E14: Sea Serpent
  • S1 E15: Dryad / Cockatrice
  • S1 E16: To be announced, releasing on April 18.

Each Thursday, Netflix will air a new episode at 8:30 AM EST. The final episode will premiere on June 13, 2024.

Related: Delicious in Dungeon Is Tabletop Gaming at Its Peak

Will Delicious in Dungeon Have a Second Season?

So far, it’s not confirmed that Delicious in Dungeon will have a second season. As of episode 15, we’re currently 34 chapters into a 97-chapter manga. And at this rate, we may need one more cour – or season – to fully complete the storyline.

Delicious in Dungeon is streaming now on Netflix.

