How Many Seasons of Death Note Are There?

Death Note is one of the most iconic and popular anime series ever, but for newcomers to the series, things can be confusing. Before starting any anime it’s good to know how much there is to watch so here’s exactly how many Death Note seasons are out there.

Is There a Season 2 of Death Note?

While it might feel like two separate seasons, Death Note actually only has one season. There is a total of 37 episodes in Season 1 of Death Note and they cover all of the original story. That means once the story shifts away from L there is no new season, instead it is just a continuation of the first.

Death Note never had a second season when it first aired in the early 2000s and it most likely will never get one. The story was covered in its entirety in the first season, so if there were to be more it would need to either be original content or based on the one-shot content that author Tsugumi Ohba wrote after the conclusion of Death Note.

This one-shot content takes place after the events of Death Note, however, there doesn’t seem to be enough that it could warrant a new season of the show. Let’s not forget that Death Note is also considered one of the best anime series ever so creating new episodes is a major gamble to this legacy and something we don’t see happening anytime soon.

While there hasn’t been a sequel there’s been a few unique releases for the Death Note story in the anime realm since the anime ended. This includes the recap films Death Note Relight, and even multiple attempts at bringing the story into live-action. We suggest skipping out on Netflix’s lackluster efforts and sticking to the original Japanese movies.

If you haven’t yet watched Death Note you can binge the series in its entirety on Netflix now.

