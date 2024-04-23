Is Death Note Getting a Sequel?

Death Note is one of the most iconic and popular anime ever, so naturally fans are eager to get more of this story. While there hasn’t been new anime content for many years, here’s everything there is to know about the possibility of a sequel.

Recommended Videos

Will There Be a Sequel to Death Note?

Screenshot via Shueisha

It’s highly unlikely that the Death Note anime will ever get a sequel, however, the manga has received new additions after the original series ended which can be considered sequels. These are the two one-shot specials The C-Kira Story and The a-Kira Story.

The first of these released was The C-Kira Story which followed Near two years after the end of Death Note as he continued to cement himself as L’s successor. In this story, a new Kira emerges with a fresh Death Note and shinigami to match.

Released much later, The a-Kira Story is more substantial than the previous One-Shot. In this release, Ryuk returns to Earth hoping to give the Death Note to a new human so that they can use it the same way Light did, but that’s not what happens at all. Tanaka, Ryuk’s chosen human uses the book for very different reasons as Near continues to hunt down its new owner.

While these stories are excellent reads and do expand on the world quite substantially, they are simply too short to warrant a full season of the show, and as such probably won’t ever see the screen. Let’s not forget that Death Note had one of the best endings in anime, so dredging things back up for another story just doesn’t make a lot of sense.

If there does begin to be talk of a Death Note anime sequel you can be sure that this post will be updated so feel free to check back regularly to stay in the loop. Both The C-Kira Story and a-Kira Story are part of the Death Note: Short Stories book which can be purchased on Amazon right now. In the meantime, it seems that Hollywood isn’t done with Death Note yet though, as a live-action series seems to be in the works.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more