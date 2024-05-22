Senua in Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, a woman with a painted mask over her eyes and dirt on her face.
Category:
Video Games
Guides

How Many Times Can You Die in Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice?

Image of Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen
|
Published: May 22, 2024 07:43 pm

If you’re playing Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice in preparation for Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, you will be aware of the game’s ‘rot’ system that erases your progress after an unspecified number of deaths. So just how many times can you die in Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice? Here’s the answer. 

Recommended Videos

How Many Deaths Can You Suffer in Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice?

Contrary to what the game indicates, you can die as many times as you need in Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice. There is no penalty at all for dying. Yes, the ‘rot’ will make its way up to Senua’s head, but that’s tied more to the story than the number of times you fail. And no matter how frequently you die, the game never erases your save or forces you back to the beginning.

But hang on… didn’t Ninja Theory make a big deal about this? Absolutely. An in-game message warns you that “The Dark Rot will grow each time you fail. If the Rot reaches Senua’s Head your quest is over and all progress will be lost”.

It caused a big stir at the time of the game’s release. There are plenty of other games that use permadeath, but those tend to be geared towards short runs. Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice was a story-driven adventure threatening to delete your progress. And then, various people put it to the test and it didn’t happen. There was no permadeath mechanic at all. It was all an elaborate bluff. Speaking to GamesBeat, the game’s Creative Director Tameem Antoniades explained:

“We did it because it was in service of the story and the experience. We wouldn’t have done it just to make the game hard, needlessly hard. We felt justified that it added to the experience while knowing that some people wouldn’t like it… I think the consensus is pretty good now. People get it.”

It absolutely works. I replayed the game recently and, even knowing it was a bluff, watching the rot creep up put me on edge. So, there’s actually no limit to the number of times can you die in Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, and the in-game message about permadeath is a fake-out.

Post Tag:
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article When Does XDefiant Season 1 Start?
XDefiant Season 1 start date
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
When Does XDefiant Season 1 Start?
Joey Carr Joey Carr May 22, 2024
Read Article How to Unlock the DeadSec Faction in XDefiant
DeadSec Faction in XDefiant.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Unlock the DeadSec Faction in XDefiant
Dan Wenerowicz Dan Wenerowicz May 22, 2024
Read Article How to Get Point Blank Kills in XDefiant
Point Blank Kills in XDefiant
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Get Point Blank Kills in XDefiant
Joey Carr Joey Carr May 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article When Does XDefiant Season 1 Start?
XDefiant Season 1 start date
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
When Does XDefiant Season 1 Start?
Joey Carr Joey Carr May 22, 2024
Read Article How to Unlock the DeadSec Faction in XDefiant
DeadSec Faction in XDefiant.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Unlock the DeadSec Faction in XDefiant
Dan Wenerowicz Dan Wenerowicz May 22, 2024
Read Article How to Get Point Blank Kills in XDefiant
Point Blank Kills in XDefiant
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Get Point Blank Kills in XDefiant
Joey Carr Joey Carr May 22, 2024
Author
Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen is a freelance contributor at The Escapist and has been with the site since 2020. He returned to writing about games following several career changes, with his most recent stint lasting five-plus years. He hopes that, through his writing work, he settles the karmic debt he incurred by persuading his parents to buy a Mega CD. Outside of The Escapist, Chris covers news and more for GameSpew. He's also been published at such sites as VG247, Space, and more. His tastes run to horror, the post-apocalyptic, and beyond, though he'll tackle most things that aren't exclusively sports-based. At Escapist, he's covered such games as Infinite Craft, Lies of P, Starfield, and numerous other major titles.