How Old Is Red XIII in Final Fantasy (FF7) Rebirth?

Every character in Final Fantasy 6 (FF7) Rebirth has a unique story, and Red XIII’s is up there with the most tragic. After being set free by Cloud and the crew in Remake, the strange creature joins the team. But how old is he, and where does he come from?

Red XIII officially joins the party after the Chapter 1 flashback, when players begin exploring Kalm in Chapter 2. After reaching the grasslands, players will find that he isn’t just an animal sidekick. Red XIII is a powerful physical attacker with abilities that can easily Pressure or Stagger opponents. Additionally, his Synergey moves are some of the best, delivering solid damage. This all seems fitting for a seasoned, wise character like Red XIII, but things will take a confusing turn when players reach Cosmo Canyon in Chapter 10.

**Major Plot Spoilers Ahead**

How Old Is Red XIII (Nanaki) in FF7 Rebirth

Shockingly, Red XIII, otherwise known as Nanaki, is the equivalent of a 16-year-old. Despite being chronologically 48, his species lives for hundreds of years, and he is mentally about the age of a teenager.

After a grueling journey through the Gongaga Mako Reactor, players will get assistance from Cid Highwind and his Tiny Bronco to reach Cosmo Canyon. After obtaining a Chocobo and traveling through the desert, the team finds themselves in a small town free of Shinra influence. At the gate, Red XIII bounds forward to meet the guards, who recognize him and call him Nanaki.

Red XIII’s voice changes from aged and rough to rambunctiously young. If FF7 Rebirth players aren’t paying attention, they’ll likely be confused and wonder if a glitch or bug has affected the character’s voice-over. In reality, he purposefully pitches his voice down to seem older.

As players explore Cosmo Canyon, they learn that Nanaki’s parents used to watch over the town, but died in a gruesome battle against the Gi. During their stay in the town, Nanaki undergoes a trial to become “The Watcher of The Vale”, and learns the truth about his parents’ deaths – specifically that of his father – encouraging him to accept the challenges that await him as he continues to grow.

Despite wanting to stay and protect the town, Nanaki is told he must continue on his journey with Cloud and Avalanche, as the threat he is battling against is so great it will reach Cosmo Canyon. By leaving, Nanaki is doing the best he can for his home, even if it is difficult to be away.

As players continue toward Nibelheim, they will hear Nanaki’s voice change again, taking on the more mature quality he tries to project when in vulnerable situations.