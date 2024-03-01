How To Get to The Gongaga Mako Reactor in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth

The journey into the Gongaga region is an emotional rollercoaster during Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth. For those who have played Crisis Core Reunion, the knowledge that they are entering Zack’s home location and town is a lot to handle. However, the Gongaga map is not easy to navigate.

After leaving the Golden Saucer and Dust Bowl behind, players make their way into a thick jungle filled with twists and turns. This location is not a flat open map like Junon or the Grasslands. Instead, careful strategy while navigating terrain is a must for getting to major plotpoints, and the stretch leading to the Gongaga Mako reactor is the worst of the region.

**Major Story Spoilers Ahead**

Where To Access The Gongaga Mako Reactor in FF7 Rebirth

Screenshot via Escapist

To get to the Gongaga Mako Reactor in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, players must cross under the crumbled metal and rubble at the center of the map.

As shown in the map screenshot above, there is only one location to cross through when exploring as Cloud, Barret, and Red XIII. Players won’t have access to the Gongaga region’s Chocobos when making their way through this area for the first time. Because of this, it is important to make use of the waterways Cloud can swim up, as it is easy to stray away from the water and try to stick to solid ground.

When players reach this area, they will want to look for the gap in the rubble under the twisted metal that has been overgrown with vegetation. Once through the hidden entrance, it is a quick trip to the front of the run-down reactor.

How Do Tifa, Aerith, and Yuffie Get to the Gongaga Mako Reactor

The other half of the group, which stayed behind in town, will reach the reactor aboard borrowed Chocobos. This is the only region where the Chocobos are obtained without needing to catch a lost Chocobo in the wild.

These birds are capable of jumping high into the air on the large mushrooms that cover the Gongaga map. This makes quick work of the distance between the three women and the reactor. It’s frustratingly fast compared to the swampy swim players take as Cloud during the first venture through the area.

The majority of the Gongaga map is difficult to navigate in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, but after unlocking Chocobos, it’s worth backtracking to the earlier part of the map to explore before moving on. After leaving Gongaga, there won’t be too many story-related reasons to return.