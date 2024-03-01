How To Find All 7th Infantry Members In Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth

Junon is a busy location in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth, but it isn’t just where players finally run into Yuffie. Cloud, Tifa, and Aerith must dress up and “join” the Shinra military to get close to Rufus during his parade. However, to win the President’s commendation, Cloud will have to lead the 7th Infantry in a successful display – and to do that, he must first find the infantry.

While players are likely hesitant to feel positive toward Shinra in any capacity while playing FF7 Rebirth, is it hard to be upset at the dedication and intensity of the 7th Infantry. By the time players have gathered up all the groups lingering around Junon, they will feel like the proud mama Chocobo of a fantastic flock of chicks.

Where to Find All The 7th Infantry Troops in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

To find all the 7th Infantry members in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, players will need to explore the shops and buildings around the Junon city strip to find the troops with red armbands. Below are all the areas where the troops are lurking.

Map Location Description The Full Arsenal weapon shop. Players will find the soldiers looking at items in the store. Cecilia’s of Junon accessory shop. The troops will be just inside the shop’s front doors.

The Bald Bar is tucked up against the side wall, and will trigger a short cutscene when Cloud walks by. Gown inside for a fun surprise and the location of more soldiers. Outside by the Rufus Cutout players will find some excited soldiers taking selfies. Outside on the elevated walkway overlooking the harbor players will find multiple cadets admiring the decommissioned Junon canon. Head upstairs in Le Sourire bar to find some 7th Infantry troops enjoying the shop. The second level of the Barracks will harbor some excited 7th Infantry troops for Cloud to gather up. Continue upstairs to the Barrack Briefing Room to locate some studious troops waiting for the festivities to start. Head upstairs in the Shopping Center to snatch up a few more cadets for your parade display.

Do You Need All 10 7th Infantry Groups To Win The Parade Minigame in FF7 Rebirth?

For those uninterested in winning the commendation, no, players don’t need all 10 infantry troops. To move on past the parade, only 5 troops are required.

However, as FF7 Rebirth players continue to locate 7th Infantry groups hidden around Junon, they will access different types of soldiers. This will allow better customization of the parade display before starting the minigame. It also makes it easier to win the commendation from Rufus.

What Happens If You Win The Parade Commendation in FF7 Rebirth

If players manage to win, the 7th Infantry will become deeply loyal to Cloud. This offers a few tender moments we don’t want to spoil in this guide. While Shinra might be run by a maniac in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, the 7th Infantry’s loyal dedication is a reminder that not all the people enlisted are evil – and we can only hope this adorable group of performing troops resurfaces in the third game when it releases sometime in the future.