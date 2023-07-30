How Old Was Natalie Portman in Star Wars? Portman’s Age in All Star Wars Films, Explained

The Star Wars franchise is one of the most iconic in film history. The original trilogy, released between 1977 and 1983, introduced audiences to a galaxy far, far away, and its cast of characters has become beloved by fans around the world. One of those characters is Padmé Amidala, played by Natalie Portman, and if you want to know how old she was in each of her appearances, read on.

Portman first appears as Padmé in Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace, which released in 1999. She reprised her role in the next two installments of the prequel trilogy, Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones (2002), and Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith (2005).

Natalie Portman’s Age in Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace

Being born in 1981, Natalie Portman would have been around 16 years old when filming began in 1997. She was reportedly in her senior year of high school when The Phantom Menace released in 1999. Her final exams were also the reason she couldn’t attend the premiere night of the movie. Her age may have helped her play the 14-year-old character of Queen Amidala/Padmé Amidala. In the Star Wars prequels, Portman’s character is shown as a young ruler who is trying to save her planet from the Trade Federation.

Natalie Portman’s Age in St ar Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones

Attack of the Clones began production in 2000, which would make Natalie Portman around 19 years old. The movie was released in 2002, making her 21 years old. In this second part of the trilogy, her character Padmé Amidala is introduced as the Queen of Naboo who helps lead her planet in a battle against the Trade Federation. She is also revealed to be the secret wife of Anakin Skywalker, one of the Jedi knights assigned to protect her.

Natalie Portman’s Age in Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith

Lastly, the actress was 23 years old when production began for Revenge of the Sith in 2003. Her character was revealed to be the mother of Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa. Portman’s final scene as Padmé was actually one of the first scenes shot for Revenge of the Sith. In it, she gives birth to twins and dies shortly thereafter. Her death is not shown on screen, but her funeral scene was included in the film.

Natalie Portman’s Movie Career

After her role in Star Wars, Natalie Portman went on to have a very successful career in movies. She has starred in many popular films, including Black Swan, The Other Boleyn Girl, and No Strings Attached. She has also joined another popular franchise, Marvel’s Thor films as Jane Foster, Thor’s love interest.

Her most recent work was in Thor: Love and Thunder, which was released in 2022. She reprises her role as Jane Foster, who helps Thor save Asgard from destruction. She has other upcoming projects in 2023, including May December, where she stars with Julianne Moore, Charles Melton, and Andrea Frankle.