There are some pretty rad companions that you can recruit throughout your playthrough of Starfield. Each of them have their own unique characteristics and set of skills that they bring to the team. Quite early on you’ll get the option to recruit Andreja. She’s a cool and interesting character and has a skill set focused around stealth. She’s also one of the game’s romance options. Here’s how to recruit Andreja in Starfield and add her to your crew.

Andreja’s Skills and How to Recruit Her in Starfield

Recruiting Andreja is quite straightforward in Starfield. You’ll meet her on the main story mission “Into the Unknown” on your way to investigate a possible relic piece location. She will join your party and fight alongside you as you work through collecting some relics. Once you bring those relics back to the Constellation HQ in New Atlantis, turn them in. Afterwards, you’ll be able to talk to Andreja, and you’ll have the option to ask her to accompany you further. Select that option, and she’ll join your crew and party.

Now that you have Andreja in your crew you should know what she’s best at. Andreja has the following skills:

Stealth – Level 4

– Level 4 Particle Beams – Level 3

– Level 3 Energy Weapon Systems – Level 2

– Level 2 Theft – Level 1

From her skills you can see that she’s excellent at being silent and deadly with her energy weapons. This makes her a great choice to bring along with you on missions where you want to get the drop on enemies. She’s also a nice asset to have managing the Energy Weapons on your ship and will certainly help you out nicely during space combat. She’s an easy companion to acquire early on in the game and is certainly worthwhile. She has a great personality and is useful in battle on planet as well as in space!

