How to Recruit the Adoring Fan in Starfield

In 2006’s Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, players could encounter the Adoring Fan, a deeply annoying Wood Elf with spiky hair. After players became the Grand Champion of the game’s Arena, the Adoring Fan became obsessed with them and followed them around. The character makes his return in Starfield, and if for some reason you want to recruit the Adoring Fan, this is how to accomplish that masochistic goal.

Recruiting the Adoring Fan in Starfield

During character creation, you’ll have the option to select from a variety of different traits, which are important for building the best possible character and giving them a backstory. The only way to get the Adoring Fan is to select the “Adoring Fan” trait, effectively sacrificing one of your trait slots. Early in your journey, you’ll encounter the Adoring Fan. It’s most likely this will happen on New Atlantis, but I actually found him just after leaving prison on Mars. He’ll walk up to you and start a conversation in which he gushes about your accomplishments. During the conversation, you’ll be able to recruit him to your cause.

While the Adoring Fan was notoriously useless in Oblivion, the version in Starfield is slightly more useful, though no less annoying. This time around, he’s got three abilities.

Scavenging, which allows him to find more when looting containers. He has this at one star.

Concealment, which increases his effectiveness at sneaking. He has this at one star.

Weightlifting, which increases his carrying capacity. He has this at two stars.

There are certainly better companions in Starfield than the Adoring Fan, but if you want to have a weird obsessive following you around and praising you for everything you do, well, the two of you will get along super well. If you find the Adoring Fan isn’t working out for you, you can remove him from your party by asking him to leave or murdering him.

