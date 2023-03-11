A Jedi on the run. A rogue crew fighting a seemingly indestructible Empire. Cal Kestis and the crew of the Stinger Mantis have been striking out against the Empire for years since the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. But before they set out on a new adventure in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the events of the book Star Wars Jedi: Battle Scars will help get fans caught up on what the crew has been up to.

In the years since their harrowing clash against Darth Vader, Greez, Cere, Merrin, and BD-1 have stayed together alongside Cal, united by their desire to rebel against the Empire in an attempt to regain what they had lost. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will continue that story when it releases in April, but fans wanting more will gain a lot from reading Star Wars Jedi: Battle Scars.

Do You Need to Read Star Wars Jedi: Battle Scars to Understand Jedi: Survivor?

Fans of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order are probably looking forward to Jedi: Survivor, and Battle Scars helps fill in some of the gaps of what the crew has been up to in the years since Fallen Order. But while Sam Maggs’ novel is a fun adventure for the crew of the Stinger Mantis, you won’t need to read Battle Scars to understand what’s happening when Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launches in April.

Star Wars Jedi: Battle Scars does accomplish quite a few things that will enhance the story for die-hard fans, though. A novel provides the opportunity to have more exposition and character development than a video game typically has, and Battle Scars is no exception.

Star Wars fans yearning for more about how the Dark Side tempts Cere will want to read Battle Scars, as her struggle is one of the subplots of the story. Cal and Cere’s relationship as teacher and student is also expanded upon in the story, which puts their faith and motivations to the test.

New Characters, Familiar Villains

If you liked the Inquisitors in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, you’ll be happy that they’re back in Jedi: Battle Scars. During the post-Order 66 era, the Inquisitors play a huge role in hunting down the remaining Jedi, so fans of Star Wars that appreciate that era of the timeline will enjoy learning more about the Empire’s agents of destruction and evil.

Character development isn’t the only bonus you’ll get for reading Star Wars Jedi: Battle Scars. New characters join the fray, and some will keep you guessing which side they’re on until the end. One of the central crew members will have an experience during Jedi: Battle Scars that is sure to impact them when Star Wars Jedi: Survivor releases.

While it certainly isn’t essential reading for anyone looking forward to Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the Battle Scars book will bridge the gap in ways that will certainly connect with players when they play the new game. In that sense, it will help to read the book, as it takes place as a prelude to the new game.