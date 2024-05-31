How Tall Is Akutagawa in Bungo Stray Dogs? Answered

Bungo Stray Dogs is filled with a variety of fantastic characters, but it seems that fans can’t stop wondering how tall Ryūnosuke Akutagawa is. Let’s dive in and find out how tall this character really is and where they rank compared to others.

How Tall Is Ryūnosuke Akutagawa in Bungo Stray Dogs

Image By Kadokawa Pictures Inc./Sango Harukawa

Ryūnosuke Akutagawa — named after the prolific Japanese writer of the same name — is one of the most popular characters in Bungo Stray Dogs. His stoic, vampiric appearance seems to be one of the major reasons for this. However, he’s rather middle of the road when it comes to his height, coming in at about 5’8″/178cm tall.

Compared to some of the other members of Port Mafia, he’s actually considered tall. The only other character that towers over him would have to be Motojiro Kajii, who comes in at 5’11″/180cm. While he may be short by some standards, Ryūnosuke Akutagawa makes up for it with excellent agility and just oozes an overall sense of coolness that other characters can’t match.

Where to Watch Bungo Stray Dogs Online

If you’re interested in learning more about the adventures of Ryūnosuke Akutagawa and the other characters in Bungo Stray Dogs, it would be nice to know where you can stream this anime online. Thankfully, it’s not hard to find — you can watch all seasons of Bungo Stray Dogs on Crunchyroll. With a total of five seasons to watch, you’ll have something to keep yourself occupied with for quite a while.

If you’re just hoping to see if this is the right anime for you, you can watch the first season for free. However, Seasons 2 through 5 will require Crunchyroll Premium to view but know it’s a great deal since you can watch other fantastic anime like KonoSuba once you’ve finished this one.

Bungo Stray Dogs is available to stream on Crunchyroll.

