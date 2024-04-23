To progress through the Northern Forest in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, you must switch on the shrine that’s found lying on the side of the path to clear the way forward. Here’s how to activate the shrine in Northern Forest in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.

How to Switch On the Northern Forest Shrine in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

When trying to progress through the foggy section of the Northern Forest, you’ll be mysteriously warped back to the shrine and told to find a way to turn it before you can move forward. To activate the shrine in the Northern Forest in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, make your way to the tree path leading up into the mist, but instead of going up it, continue to the right past the save point. There’s a path here that can be difficult to see; check out my screenshot below for a visual guide on where exactly to walk:

After walking down a winding path, you’ll see the shrine switch in the distance. Walk forward, and you’ll encounter Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes‘ first boss: the Forest Eater, who you’ll need to defeat before you can activate the shrine.

How to Defeat the Forest Eater in the Northern Forest

The Forest Eater might be Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes‘ first boss encounter, but it still can be challenging. The best way to defeat it is to conserve your Skill Points (SP) and use Rune-Lens attacks. These are powerful moves that pack a punch compared to your party’s standard attacks.

If you need to heal, Hildi’s Rune-Lens moves are support-based and incredibly useful if you want to conserve healing items. Note that instead of SP, her moves use Magic Points (MP), so keep an eye on her MP bar so that you don’t run out and find yourself in a bind.

Upon defeating the Forest Eater, you’ll earn 150 XP per party member, 900 Baqua (the game’s currency), and a Revival Medicine, which revives an incapacitated teammate when used. It’s useful to keep a Revival Medicine or two in your back pocket if you’re trying to level up your party members, as anyone who was downed in a battle and not revived won’t receive XP once the fight ends.

With the Forest Eater beaten, you can now interact with the shrine switch, which will allow you to walk up the tree into the next area. Before you travel back to the previous area, open the chest north of the shrine switch for two more Revival Medicines.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

