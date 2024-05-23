How To Apply For Hulu’s Virgin Island

If you’re a virgin but desperately want a date and don’t mind woo’ing (and being woo’d) other virgins in front of thousands of people, then the new dating show Virgin Island might be for you. Here’s how to apply to Hulu’s Virgin Island.

How to Submit an Application for Hulu’s Virgin Island Dating Show

Statistics don’t lie. The Survey Center on American Life found that only 56% of Gen Z adults are involved in a romantic relationship, and the U.S. Census Bureau has determined that just over 117 million people are single. And if you happen to be in that number and tout the title of a virgin, you might be eligible for Hulu’s newest dating show, Virgin Island.

As the show’s title implies, Virgin Island is a show about cramming a bunch of virgins on an island resort with the hopes that the environment (and dozens of cameras) will lead to love. Contestants can expect to go on dates and participate in romantic activities over the course of 10 episodes.

And if that sounds like the perfect place to get your V-card punched, you can apply now on the Virgin Island casting page.

But to qualify, you’ll need to meet the following requirements:

You must be a U.S. resident.

You must be at least 21 years old or older.

You must be a virgin.

It’s uncertain how Hulu will determine the virginal status of its applicants, but expect to answer questions like “Are you a virgin?”, “Are you a religious person?” and “Explain why you remain a virgin”. That last question is particularly harsh.

If accepted, you can expect to be flown out of the United States, where you’ll begin filming for four weeks before August 2024. But if you’re on the fence, don’t worry. Virgin Island joins the rank of other dating reality show heavyweights like Love Island, 90 Day Fiance, and The Bachelor. So, if you enjoyed those shows, you can finally jump in on the action.

