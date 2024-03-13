How To Assist In Collecting An Aspect of the Gods in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 expands on the Mythos of the Battle Royale by introducing its own takes on Greek gods. Players can also harness the powers of these mythological creatures by challenging bosses and collecting Aspects of the Gods in Fortnite.

Recommended Videos

Where To Find Aspect of the Gods in Fortnite Season 2

Bosses drop Aspects of the Gods after you defeat them. Unlike past seasons, the Chapter 5 Season 2 bosses aren’t NPCs that patrol a certain area. You must summon bosses at their respective altars, defeat their minions, and then challenge the boss.

The bosses are located at four of the new POIs in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 2.

Hades – The Underworld

Cerberus – Grim Gate

Zeus – Mount Olympus

Ares – Brawler’s Battleground

How To Assist in Collecting an Aspect of the Gods in Fortnite

One of the weekly quests in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 asks players to assist in collecting an aspect of the gods. The only way to complete this quest is by challenging and defeating one of the four bosses in combat. This is easier said than done, but here is how we reliably collect aspects:

Drop at either The Underworld or Brawler’s Battleground These are far enough away that many players will opt for the closer POIs

or Clear the POI of all enemy players Pro Tip: Wait for teams to eliminate each other before entering combat. You can also ambush unsuspecting players as they challenge the boss.

Challenge the boss, eliminate their minions, and then unload on the boss

Collect the Aspect of the Gods Medallion to complete the quest

Each aspect of the Gods has a unique buff, but the trade-off is having the wearer’s location revealed on the map. Feel free to drop the aspect after you pick it up to stay hidden from bloodthirsty players.

These battles aren’t super challenging. The bosses won’t heal themselves after taking a ton of damage, and with two or three players, the fights are over within a handful of seconds.