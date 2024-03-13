Category:
Video Games
Guides

How To Assist In Collecting An Aspect of the Gods in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

Image of Zackerie Fairfax
Zackerie Fairfax
|
Published: Mar 13, 2024 03:58 pm
fortnite aspect of the gods

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 expands on the Mythos of the Battle Royale by introducing its own takes on Greek gods. Players can also harness the powers of these mythological creatures by challenging bosses and collecting Aspects of the Gods in Fortnite.

Recommended Videos

Where To Find Aspect of the Gods in Fortnite Season 2

Fortnite aspect og the gods locations

Bosses drop Aspects of the Gods after you defeat them. Unlike past seasons, the Chapter 5 Season 2 bosses aren’t NPCs that patrol a certain area. You must summon bosses at their respective altars, defeat their minions, and then challenge the boss.

The bosses are located at four of the new POIs in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 2.

  • Hades – The Underworld
  • Cerberus – Grim Gate
  • Zeus – Mount Olympus
  • Ares – Brawler’s Battleground

How To Assist in Collecting an Aspect of the Gods in Fortnite

One of the weekly quests in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 asks players to assist in collecting an aspect of the gods. The only way to complete this quest is by challenging and defeating one of the four bosses in combat. This is easier said than done, but here is how we reliably collect aspects:

  • Drop at either The Underworld or Brawler’s Battleground
    • These are far enough away that many players will opt for the closer POIs
  • Clear the POI of all enemy players
    • Pro Tip: Wait for teams to eliminate each other before entering combat. You can also ambush unsuspecting players as they challenge the boss.
  • Challenge the boss, eliminate their minions, and then unload on the boss
  • Collect the Aspect of the Gods Medallion to complete the quest

Each aspect of the Gods has a unique buff, but the trade-off is having the wearer’s location revealed on the map. Feel free to drop the aspect after you pick it up to stay hidden from bloodthirsty players.

These battles aren’t super challenging. The bosses won’t heal themselves after taking a ton of damage, and with two or three players, the fights are over within a handful of seconds.

Post Tag:
Fortnite
related content
Read Article All Fortnite Lantern Fest 2024 Quests & Rewards
Fortnite Lantern Fest 2024
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
All Fortnite Lantern Fest 2024 Quests & Rewards
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Mar 13, 2024
Read Article Pokemon GO World of Wonders Taken Over Event: Dates, Shadow Pokemon, and All Event Bonuses
Promo image featuring Giovanni from Team GO Rocket, along with Shadow Mewtwo and Shadow Groudon
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Pokemon GO World of Wonders Taken Over Event: Dates, Shadow Pokemon, and All Event Bonuses
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks Mar 13, 2024
Read Article All Shamrock Shenanigans Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed
Shamerock Shenanigans Monopoly GO
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
All Shamrock Shenanigans Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed
Laura Gray Laura Gray Mar 13, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All Fortnite Lantern Fest 2024 Quests & Rewards
Fortnite Lantern Fest 2024
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
All Fortnite Lantern Fest 2024 Quests & Rewards
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Mar 13, 2024
Read Article Pokemon GO World of Wonders Taken Over Event: Dates, Shadow Pokemon, and All Event Bonuses
Promo image featuring Giovanni from Team GO Rocket, along with Shadow Mewtwo and Shadow Groudon
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Pokemon GO World of Wonders Taken Over Event: Dates, Shadow Pokemon, and All Event Bonuses
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks Mar 13, 2024
Read Article All Shamrock Shenanigans Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed
Shamerock Shenanigans Monopoly GO
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
All Shamrock Shenanigans Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed
Laura Gray Laura Gray Mar 13, 2024
Author
Zackerie Fairfax
Zackerie Fairfax is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. He's honed his skills as a Pokemon trainer from a young age, and fell in love with the quirky, imaginative side of gaming shortly after. Fairfax has had bylines in Screen Rant and Dexerto, as well as The LaRue County Herald News. He accepts any and all pitches at [email protected].