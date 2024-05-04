Best Striker Loadout in Warzone Season 3

Call of Duty: Warzone‘s close-range meta is up in the air following Season 3’s Reloaded update. While the Striker-9 is the clear-cut best choice for most, it lacks range, which is what some players look for in their submachine guns. If that’s you, then I suggest the Striker. It isn’t nearly as good as its brother at close range, but it’s much stronger at mid-range with a specific loadout.

Best Striker Loadout in Warzone

The Striker is a solid weapon by default, featuring terrific recoil control and damage range. While it doesn’t shine too brightly at close range, we can provide a little extra mobility for the SMG and increase its other stats at the same time with some specific attachments.

Muzzle: ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider

Barrel: Striker Recon Long Barrel

Stock: Lachmann Recon Series Stock

Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop

Magazine: 48 Round Mag

The Striker loadout in Warzone. Screenshot by The Escapist

The loadout starts the same way plenty of other SMG loadouts do, which is with the ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider. This muzzle drastically lowers recoil while also shortening the radar ping on the map when firing. Paired with the muzzle is the Striker Recon Long Barrel, providing a large boost to bullet velocity, damage range, and stability. These attachments come at the cost of mobility, so to bump that stat back up, I’ve added the DR-6 Handstop for extra movement speed and aim-down sights speed.

Rounding out the loadout is the Lachmann Recon Series Stock, adding even more recoil control, and the 48 Round Mag to ensure you don’t run out of bullets too quickly. If you’re not a fan of the Striker’s iron sights and would prefer to use an optic, you can swap out the DR-6 Handstop for a red dot sight, such as the MK. 3 Reflector.

Best Class For the Striker in Warzone

To complete your loadout for the Striker, you can equip the best class items that an SMG uses in Warzone:

Secondary Weapon

A long-range weapon, such as the SVA 545 or DG-58 LSW.

Perks

Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Perk 2: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Perk 3: Tempered

Tempered Perk 4: Resolute

Equipment

Lethal: Throwing Knife

Tactical: Smoke Grenade

After you have equipped everything on the loadout, you can take the Striker into a match and start snapping onto enemies left and right in Warzone.

