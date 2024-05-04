How to Get Charcoal and Build the Charcoal Kiln in Manor Lords

One of Manor Lords‘ toughest tasks is surviving winter. Your citizens are likely to revolt during your first winter, in particular, but any winter can be a hurdle if your families can’t keep warm. To increase your chances of survival, I’ll cover how to obtain Charcoal Kiln and Charcoal, which is the best fuel source.

Recommended Videos

Getting Charcoal in Manor Lords

Before you can get Charcoal in Manor Lords, you need to unlock and construct the Charcoal Kiln. This is where Charcoal is produced. However, just like any other resource in your settlement, it can’t be built right away.

How to Build the Charcoal Kiln

First, you need to unlock the “Charcoal Burning” Development Skill in Manor Lords. To do so, click on your territory’s name at the top of the screen to open the Development menu. Here, you can spend Development Points on skills that improve your settlement. You earn Development Points by increasing your settlement to a new level.

The Charcoal Burning skill in the Development Menu. Screenshot by The Escapist

In the Development Menu, you’ll see an icon of a soldier’s helmet at the bottom. Hover over that icon to view the “Charcoal Burning” skill. Once you have a Development Point, use it to unlock Charcoal Burning and then exit the Development Menu.

Once you’ve returned to your settlement, open the construction menu and navigate to the “Gathering” section. Here, you can see the box for the Charcoal Kiln, which costs two Timber to build. You want to build the Charcoal Kiln near all of your Timber/Firewood supply, as the Charcoal Kiln relies on those resources to produce Charcoal. After the kiln is built, assign a family to it and you’re ready to make Charcoal.

The building cost of the Charcoal Kiln. Screenshot by The Escapist

How to Make Charcoal

With your Charcoal Kiln built and a family working there, all you have to do is have a steady supply of Timber and Firewood to start making Charcoal. The Charcoal Kiln takes Firewood and produces Charcoal from it. You can make two Charcoal for every piece of Firewood, so it’s a much more efficient way of getting Fuel in Manor Lords.

Building multiple Logging Camps and Woodcutter’s Lodges near your Charcoal Kiln will yield a decent supply of Firewood. The camp cuts down trees to make Timber, delivers it to the lodge to make Firewood, and then transports the Firewood to the kiln to make Charcoal. It’s a simple process, but it can get a little dicey if you don’t have enough surrounding trees and Timber to produce Firewood.

That’s everything you need to know about unlocking the Charcoal Kiln and making Charcoal in Manor Lords. It’s a vital resource to have once winter hits, so make sure you have Charcoal as a top priority as November and December approach.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more