How to Automate Stone and Wood Gathering in Palworld

Stone and Wood are staple resources used widely for building and crafting in Palworld, so you’ll often run out. Luckily, you can get your Pals to gather resources for you. This guide will cover how to set things up to automate the collection of Wood and Stone in Palworld.

How to Get Pals to Collect Stone and Wood in Palworld

Much of what you craft in Palworld requires a ton of Stone and Wood. Because of this, both are key resources that you’ll need plenty of constantly. It’s a real pain to head out and gather these resources yourself all the time because the process really eats into your base-building and exploring time, which is no fun! Luckily, you can just make your Pals do the gathering for you.

Before you can, though, you’ll need to be at a high enough level to research the Logging Site and Stone Pit from the Technology Tree and strong enough to fight and capture Eikthyrdeer. Ideally, you’ll want to be around level 11-14, which is the common Eikthyrdeer level in the starting area. Grab some Pal Spheres and strong Pals and head out to capture some Eikthyrdeer down the hill near the river in the starting zone. You’ll need to damage them enough to capture with your Pal Spheres. There are usually one or two around, so capture both if you can.

Next, you’ll need to capture some Pals that can mine. This is quite easy as Cattiva are capable of mining and are all over the starting zone. Capture a bunch of Cattiva and you’ll have plenty of workers to mine and do a whole bunch more tasks as well. Once you’ve got the necessary Pals, head back to your base and make sure you have the Logging Site and Stone Pit unlocked from your Technology Tree.

Gather the resources required to build one or two of each of these buildings and place them down in a space that is easily accessible for your Pals. You’ll also want to put down a storage chest right next to them so that the resources your Pals gather can be tucked away nice and easily.

With that in place, head to your Pal box and assign a couple Eikthyrdeer and Cattiva to work at the base. The Eikthyrdeer will start gathering Wood at the Logging Site and, as long as no crafting or gathering is needed, the Cattiva will start using the Stone Pit. While they’re awake, these Pals will now constantly churn out these core resources and place them in your storage chests.

That’s how you can use Logging Sites and Stone Pits and the right types of Pals to automate your Stone and Wood gathering in Palworld. It makes the game so much better when you no longer have to go out and gather all those resources manually all the time!