How To Avoid Being Seen in Abyssal Woods in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree takes players to a fresh new location, the Abyssal Woods. This gloomy forest has creatures that are attracted to movement and can quickly execute you when caught. Here’s how you can avoid them and continue your exploration.

How Do I Stop Myself From Being Seen in Elden Ring’s Abyssal Woods?

Screenshot via The Escapist

The best way to avoid being seen in the Abyssal Woods is to crouch down as you walk and hide in the long reeds that can be found on some paths. These reeds allow coverage from being visually spotted by enemies while crouching silences your footsteps.

Be warned, there are some plants that can make noise and alert enemies when crossing the Abyssal Woods, so try to avoid stepping near or on anything that looks out of place. They can even be found within the reeds, so you aren’t always safe once in cover.

If you’ve been spotted there are two options. You can try to quickly kill the enemies before they grab you and drive you to madness, or you can attempt to run away. Depending on how far you need to travel, running might not be a good option as they will not stop chasing until you’ve either died or reached a Site of Grace.

For those who want to make things easier, using Crepus’s Vial Talisman will help you breeze through this section of the map. Weaning this Talisman makes your movement completely silent meaning as long as you stay out of vision, these enemies won’t attack you at all.

Hopefully, with these tips, you can travel the Abyssal Woods more easily and find the secrets they hide. There is a dungeon in this area that’s integral to the game’s story, so be sure to look thoroughly before moving on to a new area.

