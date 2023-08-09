There is often quite a lot going on during combat in Baldur’s Gate 3, meaning it can be easy to forget about certain mechanics. One that you will want to remember, though, is the Opportunity Attacks system. Enemies near you can get an extra strike if you move past them while they’re in range to deliver an Opportunity Attack. They can deal quite a bit of damage, even turning the tide of battle very quickly, especially if a character goes down to one as you try to have them retreat. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the best way to avoid getting punished by enemy Opportunity Attacks in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Tips to Avoid Opportunity Attacks in BG3

While in the heat of combat, it is crucial to not rush your choices and make mistakes. Take a moment to check how close your characters are to enemies. Then, if you want to reposition, make sure you’re well out of range of a possible Opportunity Attack from them. If you’re in range of enemies, you can still maneuver without being attacked by using an action such as Disengage, which becomes active for a turn and prevents you from being targeted by Opportunity Attacks. This is like a get-out-of-attack-range-free card, except it does require an action to use. However, that is certainly a better alternative to having the character get downed.

That’s how to avoid Opportunity Attacks in Baldur’s Gate 3. Make sure you’re not too close to enemies when you want to move past them, otherwise you’ll need to use an action skill like Disengage in order to skate by without receiving a clobbering as you pass! The game is rife with detail, so make sure to check out our full range of guides if you have any other questions on getting through.