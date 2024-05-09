How to Beat 7-Star Primarina Tera Raid: Best Counters and Builds in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Players continue to enjoy new 7-Star Tera Raid bosses in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. We’ll soon get a chance to face off against Primarina in Tera Raids for the first time, which means it’s time to plan our teams to ensure victory.

Primarina will appear in 7-Star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet starting May 9 at 5 PM PDT, through May 12 at 4:59 PM PDT. The next weekend, Primarina Tera Raids will repeat from May 16 at 5 PM PDT to May 19 at 4:59 PM PDT.

For trainers who haven’t encountered Popplio in the Indigo Disk DLC, this is a rare chance to catch Primarina in Paldea.

7-Star Primarina Moveset and Tera Type

The Primarina appearing in 7-Star Tera Raids during this event will have the Fairy Tera Type. Primarina is normally a dual Water- and Fairy-type Pokemon, so its usual weaknesses to Poison and Steel-type moves will still apply.

Primarina typically has a high Special Attack and Special Defense, along with some moves that help it boost those stats. So, you’ll want to keep an eye out and potentially opt for more physical moves if Primarina boosts its Sp. Defense.

We won’t know its exact moveset until the Raid events begin, but here’s what we anticipate Primarina may look like in these upcoming raids:

Pokemon Level Possible Moveset Ability Nature Tera Type

Primarina 100 Sparkling Aria

Moonblast

Hyper Voice

Calm Mind

Rain Dance

Mistry Terrain

Amnesia Liquid Voice TBA Fairy

Best Builds and Counters for 7-Star Primarina Tera Raid

As a Fairy-type, Primarina will be weak to Poison- and Steel-type moves, but resistant to Bug-, Dark-, and Fighting-types. So, your best bet for taking on 7-Star Tera Raids with Primarina as the boss is to bring your toughest Poison- and Steel-type Pokemon into the fray.

Here are some Pokemon builds I suggest for tackling this tough opponent.

Copperajah

As a Steel-type Pokemon, Copperajah has access to some powerful moves like Iron Head and Heavy Slam. These will pack a punch against Primarina even if it powers up its Special Defense, and make Copperajah a solid choice for these raids. I suggest using a Copperajah with the Heavy Metal ability if you have one since this will increase the power of Heavy Slam even more.

Pokemon Level Suggested Moveset Ability Held Item Nature Tera Type EVs/IVs

Copperajah 100 Heavy Slam

Iron Defense

Iron Head

Protect Heavy Metal Steel Coat Adamant Steel Attack & HP

Revavroom

With the type combination of Steel and Poison, Revavroom comes ready-made to crush Fairy-type Pokemon under its wheels. Poison-moves like Smog that have a chance to deal lingering damage through poisoning Primarina are a plus here. Revavroom also has a decent speed stat, which can give you the edge with early attacks – especially if you buff it with Shift Gear.

Pokemon Level Suggested Moveset Ability Held Item Nature Tera Type EVs/IVs

Revavroom 100 Smog

Shift Gear

Spin Out

Iron Head Filter Power Anklet Adamant Steel or Poison Attack & Speed

Perrserker

If you have a Perrserker with the Steely Spirit ability, consider it your secret weapon for this raid. This ability raises all Steel-type moves, so if you coordinate with the team you’re bringing into this Raid you can have quite a powerful lineup on your hands. Perrserker is a Steel-type Pokemon with some good moves of its own, so it’s not playing just the support role here either. Its stats can be fairly middling, so using moves like Iron Defense to buff is a good idea.

Pokemon Level Suggested Moveset Ability Held Item Nature Tera Type EVs/IVs

Perrserker 100 Screech

Metal Claw

Iron Defense

Iron Head Steely Spirit Expert Belt Adamant Steel HP & Special Defense

Tinkaton

We can’t forget the formidable giant hammer-wielding Tinkaton for this list. While it’s Fairy typing means some moves will be off the table due to Primarina’s resistance, Tinkaton’s Steel type moves make it a contender. Gigaton Hammer is one of the strongest Steel-type moves in terms of raw attack power, which means it’s a solid one to have on your side against a Fairy-type like Primarina.

Pokemon Level Suggested Moveset Ability Held Item Nature Tera Type EVs/IVs

Tinkaton 100 Gigaton Hammer

Light Screen

Flash Cannon

Encore Mold Breaker Metal Coat Careful Steel HP & Attack

Primarina is likely to be a tough 7-Star Tera Raid boss, but with these Pokemon on your team, you should have a fighting chance.

