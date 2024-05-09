How to Beat 7-Star Primarina Tera Raid: Best Counters and Builds in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Players continue to enjoy new 7-Star Tera Raid bosses in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. We’ll soon get a chance to face off against Primarina in Tera Raids for the first time, which means it’s time to plan our teams to ensure victory.
7-Star Primarina Tera Raid Dates in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Primarina will appear in 7-Star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet starting May 9 at 5 PM PDT, through May 12 at 4:59 PM PDT. The next weekend, Primarina Tera Raids will repeat from May 16 at 5 PM PDT to May 19 at 4:59 PM PDT.
For trainers who haven’t encountered Popplio in the Indigo Disk DLC, this is a rare chance to catch Primarina in Paldea.
7-Star Primarina Moveset and Tera Type
The Primarina appearing in 7-Star Tera Raids during this event will have the Fairy Tera Type. Primarina is normally a dual Water- and Fairy-type Pokemon, so its usual weaknesses to Poison and Steel-type moves will still apply.
Primarina typically has a high Special Attack and Special Defense, along with some moves that help it boost those stats. So, you’ll want to keep an eye out and potentially opt for more physical moves if Primarina boosts its Sp. Defense.
We won’t know its exact moveset until the Raid events begin, but here’s what we anticipate Primarina may look like in these upcoming raids:
|Pokemon
|Level
|Possible Moveset
|Ability
|Nature
|Tera Type
Primarina
|100
|Sparkling Aria
Moonblast
Hyper Voice
Calm Mind
Rain Dance
Mistry Terrain
Amnesia
|Liquid Voice
|TBA
|Fairy
Best Builds and Counters for 7-Star Primarina Tera Raid
As a Fairy-type, Primarina will be weak to Poison- and Steel-type moves, but resistant to Bug-, Dark-, and Fighting-types. So, your best bet for taking on 7-Star Tera Raids with Primarina as the boss is to bring your toughest Poison- and Steel-type Pokemon into the fray.
Here are some Pokemon builds I suggest for tackling this tough opponent.
Copperajah
As a Steel-type Pokemon, Copperajah has access to some powerful moves like Iron Head and Heavy Slam. These will pack a punch against Primarina even if it powers up its Special Defense, and make Copperajah a solid choice for these raids. I suggest using a Copperajah with the Heavy Metal ability if you have one since this will increase the power of Heavy Slam even more.
|Pokemon
|Level
|Suggested Moveset
|Ability
|Held Item
|Nature
|Tera Type
|EVs/IVs
Copperajah
|100
|Heavy Slam
Iron Defense
Iron Head
Protect
|Heavy Metal
|Steel Coat
|Adamant
|Steel
|Attack & HP
Revavroom
With the type combination of Steel and Poison, Revavroom comes ready-made to crush Fairy-type Pokemon under its wheels. Poison-moves like Smog that have a chance to deal lingering damage through poisoning Primarina are a plus here. Revavroom also has a decent speed stat, which can give you the edge with early attacks – especially if you buff it with Shift Gear.
|Pokemon
|Level
|Suggested Moveset
|Ability
|Held Item
|Nature
|Tera Type
|EVs/IVs
Revavroom
|100
|Smog
Shift Gear
Spin Out
Iron Head
|Filter
|Power Anklet
|Adamant
|Steel or Poison
|Attack & Speed
Perrserker
If you have a Perrserker with the Steely Spirit ability, consider it your secret weapon for this raid. This ability raises all Steel-type moves, so if you coordinate with the team you’re bringing into this Raid you can have quite a powerful lineup on your hands. Perrserker is a Steel-type Pokemon with some good moves of its own, so it’s not playing just the support role here either. Its stats can be fairly middling, so using moves like Iron Defense to buff is a good idea.
|Pokemon
|Level
|Suggested Moveset
|Ability
|Held Item
|Nature
|Tera Type
|EVs/IVs
Perrserker
|100
|Screech
Metal Claw
Iron Defense
Iron Head
|Steely Spirit
|Expert Belt
|Adamant
|Steel
|HP & Special Defense
Tinkaton
We can’t forget the formidable giant hammer-wielding Tinkaton for this list. While it’s Fairy typing means some moves will be off the table due to Primarina’s resistance, Tinkaton’s Steel type moves make it a contender. Gigaton Hammer is one of the strongest Steel-type moves in terms of raw attack power, which means it’s a solid one to have on your side against a Fairy-type like Primarina.
|Pokemon
|Level
|Suggested Moveset
|Ability
|Held Item
|Nature
|Tera Type
|EVs/IVs
Tinkaton
|100
|Gigaton Hammer
Light Screen
Flash Cannon
Encore
|Mold Breaker
|Metal Coat
|Careful
|Steel
|HP & Attack
Primarina is likely to be a tough 7-Star Tera Raid boss, but with these Pokemon on your team, you should have a fighting chance.