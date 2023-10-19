Adyr, the Bereft Exile, is the last boss of Lords of the Fallen’s default ending, and she’s found deep within Bramis Castle and immediately after The Sundered Monarch boss fight. You’ll reach him in the Rhogar Realm high atop the Sundered Monarch’s boss arena. While not a particularly difficult fight, he requires a little bit of a puzzle to solve that might have you stumped. As such, here’s our guide on how to beat Adyr, the Bereft Exile in Lords of the Fallen (LotF).

How to Beat Adyr, the Bereft Exile in LotF

This is an unusual boss fight in Lords of the Fallen, where Adyr, the weird floating man at the back of the arena, won’t shut up as he explains how he’s totally not evil and has the best interests of humanity at heart. Luckily – and quite ironically for a final boss battle – it’s one of the easiest if you know what to do. Within the large flaming circle found just beneath Adyr, a magical fire will reach out to his followers throughout the arena and enchant them.

You simply have to kill the followers enchanted by Adyr’s magic to deal damage to him. Once a follower dies, the magic will spread to other followers. A few matters make this more complicated: enchanted enemies will throw fireballs that deal quite a lot of damage, leave damaging pools of magma when struck, explode upon death, and often have Umbral Parasites you have to Siphon before you can damage them.

Furthermore, Adyr has you on a time limit: if he finishes his spiel after about five minutes, he will nuke the entire arena, killing you in one hit. Be warned that he will continue to nuke the area, even if you are in the Umbral realm, and there is no way to avoid this.

Simply kill Adyr’s followers as quickly as possible – preferably at a distance – until his health reaches zero. A safe way to do this is to stay at the back of the arena, using the ramp and several pillars as cover as you attack with your ranged weapon of choice. Then, approach the fiery circle beneath him and a cutscene will trigger, resulting in an anti-climatic ending for an anti-climatic battle.

What Drops Do You Get for Beating the Adyr, the Bereft Exile?

You don’t get any explicit drops after you beat Adyr, the Bereft Exile, in Lords of the Fallen, though you unlock the Radiant Purifier class and a New Game+ mode, if you’re keen on exploring Mournstead all over again in search of a more satisfying conclusion and one of the other two endings.

And that’s how to beat Adyr, the Bereft Exile, in Lords of the Fallen (LotF).

