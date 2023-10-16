Is the Dark Crusader Class Worth Buying for Lords of the Fallen?

Many games these days are guilty of locking some nice premium content behind a paywall right from the the get go at launch. Lords of the Fallen went down this route by creating an extra powerful starting class but charging for it as an addon: the Dark Crusader. Here are our thoughts on if the Dark Crusader class in Lords of the Fallen is worthy buying.

Should You Pay For the Dark Crusader Class in Lords of the Fallen?

The Dark Crusader class is without a doubt the most powerful starting class you can get in Lords of the Fallen before completing a playthrough. When you beat the game, you’ll unlock a new powerful starting class based on the ending that you receive. It takes a long time to beat this game and so it’ll be quite a while before you have access to one of those other extra powerful starting classes.

Related: Best Areas for Early Game Vigor Farming to Level Up in Lords of the Fallen

If you want to have the strongest start in Lords of the Fallen possible or are really having trouble progressing with one of the regular starting classes, this is where the Dark Crusader comes in. This class has some excellent end game viable gear equipped right from the start. It starts out with the excellent Paladin Issacs’s Long Sword that has a C- Strength and E Dexterity scaling un-upgraded and 125 base physical damage. This is much better scaling and base damage than most other weapons you’ll find early on in the game.

You also get a full set of Paladin armor that just has incredibly good defensive stats across the board. It’d be a long time before you’d actually find anything better than this armor set in the game. Only boss armor sets really give this Paladin gear a run for it’s money. On top of all that you get to start with a Pendant. Pendants are one of the more rare items and are tough to find throughout the game. I didn’t find one until 20 hours in to my first play through! The Dark Crusader starts with the Paladin Pendant that gives you boosted Strength and Endurance stats. Having those stats boosted from the start is pretty wild and certainly helps have a smoother playthrough.

Overall, you get a really strong Strength based starting class that has starting gear that can scale all the way in to the end game. It also looks pretty badass. If you have the extra cash and want the strongest possible starting point, the Dark Crusader is actually worthwhile picking up for a Paladin playthrough of Lords of the Fallen!

If you’re looking for more on the game, check out our rankings of all the starting classes in Lords of the Fallen from worst to best.