How To Beat The Cortondo Gym in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet – Weaknesses & Strategies

While Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have an open-world layout, players must tackle eight Gym Leaders before heading to the Elite Four. The easiest Gym to start with is the Bug-type Cortondo Gym shored up by Katy.

Where is the Cortondo Gym in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?

Players can find the Cortondo Gym in Cortando City, which is located in South Province Area Two, just to the Left of the school when looking at the Paldea map. It can easily be reached on foot shortly after entering the open world.

All Cortondo Gym Leader Pokémon & Levels

Cortondo is meant to be the easiest Gym to tackle in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Gym Leader Katy doesn’t have a Pokémon over level 20, making her an easy opponent when taken on right after leaving the school. Below are all Cortondo opponent Pokémon, their levels, and their types.

Pokémon Level Type Nymble 14 Bug Tarountula 14 Bug Teddiursa 15 Normal/Tera Type Bug

How To Defeat Katy At The Cortondo Gym In Pokémon Scarlet & Violet

To defeat the Cortondo Gym in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, players will want a Bird, Rock, or Fire-type on their team. Those who picked Fuecoco already have this fight in the bag. Otherwise, it might be wise to spend some time in the wild regions outside of Cortondo catching other species before jumping into the fight. Below are a few options to consider catching:

Rockruff

Litleo

Fletchling

Rookidee

Alternatively, players can raise their team to around Level 25 while out exploring, and then pop in to fight Katy. This will be more than a high enough level to take down the team of three, even with Teddiursa’s Normal-type moveset.

What TM Do Players Get For Beating Cortondo Gym

After defeating Katy, players will earn TM021 Pounce. This TM can’t be found anywhere else in the game, but once obtained it can be crafted using 800 LP, 3 Tarountula Thread, and 3 Nymble Claw.

