How To Beat the Furnace Golem in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree brings many new enemies to the game, but one of the first you will encounter is the Furnace Golem. This massive creature can be seen almost immediately upon starting the DLC, and here’s how to beat it.

Killing the Furnace Golem in Elden Ring

Beating the Furnace Golem in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree might look daunting but this is no Tree Sentinel. In fact, you can defeat this monstrosity from the first moment you step foot into the Shadow Realm.

The Furnace Golem has weak spots on its face plate and a large opening on its back. However, you can do some damage to its legs which will eventually cause the monster to fall over allowing you access to the vulnerable places.

Ride Torrent into battle avoiding any of the molten rocks being flung in your direction as you position yourself behind the monster at its legs. While you are in this position there’s only a small amount of moves it will use.

The first comes as you see one leg raised in the air. Get ready to double jump over the flames as the foot is about to hit the ground. Using Torrent to stay airborne while the flames torch the ground means you will take no damage. Similarly, if the Furnace Golem jumps in the air with both feet it will unleash a more powerful version of this move, but it can be avoided the same way.

If you remain behind the Furnace Golem the only other moves it will use are an attempt at swiping you with its arms, which doesn’t reach behind him so it can be easily avoided while you attack the legs, and a smaller stomping attack that only impacts the area in front of that specific foot.

When you have done enough damage to the legs and the Furnace Golem falls to the ground simply dismount Torrent and head to the face plate on its body to deal a critical strike. From here go back to the initial strategy and in no time you’ll have conquered this challenge and earned your rewards.

What Rewards Does the Furnace Golem Drop

Killing a Furnace Golem will provide you with two things.

Crystal Tears

Furnace Visage

You can use these items to craft or increase your Flask of Wonderous Physick.

