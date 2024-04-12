How to Beat the Montenevera Gym in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet – Weaknesses & Strategies

By the time players reach the Montenevera Gym in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, they will have encountered several of the Titans and Team Star members, putting them close to the Championship and end-game content. Here is how to beat Gym Leader Ryme in Montenevera.

Recommended Videos

Where is the Montenevera Gym in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet? – Location

Image via The Pokémon Company

Montenevera sits in the freezing north of Paldea, far away from the sunny beaches and stretches of grass that mark the earlier portion of the journey in Scarlet & Violet. Players will find the town in the heart of the Glaseado Mountains.

All Montenevera Gym Leader Pokémon & Levels

Ryme of Montenevera Gym is a challenging Ghost-type leader. This is when the battles really begin to ramp up in heat, with Ryme’s party between levels 41-42. She has four partners, all of whom hit hard with relentless Ghost-type attacks. Below is the Montnevera Gym challenge Pokémon, their types, and what level they are at during the battle.

Pokémon Level Type Banette 41 Ghost Mimikyu 41 Ghost/Fairy Houndstone 41 Ghost Toxtricity 42 Electric/Poison/Tera Type Ghost

The Pokémon to look out for on this list are Mimikyu and Toxtricity. The Fairy-typing on Mimikyu can be a pain, while the electric move Discharge on Toxtricity can be devastating with the wrong Pokémon out in the fight.

How to Defeat Ryme at the Montenevera Gym In Pokémon Scarlet & Violet

What makes this battle such a challenge is the typing. Ghost-type Pokémon are weak to two types, Dark and Ghost. Because of this, players are going to need to lean into Dark-type moves or suffer the same fate they are attempting to inflict. Below are a few options to consider for your team during this Scarlet & Violet Gym challenge.

Houndoom

Mabosstiff

Zoroark

Weavile

Krookodile

For this battle, be sure to have your team at level 45 or above. We suggest 50-55 for a comfortable battle. It is also good at this point to ensure you are stocked up on Max Potions, to limit the chance of things going wrong close to the end of the challenge.

Related: Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Shiny Sandwich Recipes: How To Make Sparkling Power 3 Sandwiches

What TM Do Players Get For Beating Montenevera Gym?

After defeating Ryme in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, players are given TM114 Shadowball. This powerful Ghost-type TM won’t be hidden anywhere else in Paldea, but it can be crafted using 8000 LP, 5 Gastly Gas, 3 Sandygast Sand, and 3 Sinistea Chips.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more