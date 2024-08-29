Does Black Ops 6 Have Campaign Early Access?

During COD Next, we received a ton of intel on Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. But one piece of information that’s yet to be touched on is whether there’ll be an early access period for the campaign in Black Ops 6.

Recommended Videos

Is There Campaign Early Access in BO6?

The Campaign in BO6 is a sequel to Black Ops Cold War. Image via Activision

Unfortunately, since nothing was announced at COD Next about early access to the campaign in Black Ops 6, it seems unlikely we’ll be able to play it early. While Activision still has a little under two months to announce something official, it seems highly unlikely the campaign will be playable before launch on Oct. 25.

The past two years in MW2 and MW3 featured campaign early access, which was well-received by the community. Players who don’t normally play the campaign got to experience the single-player mode, as they didn’t have to worry about missing out on valuable playtime in multiplayer or zombies after the official launch. However, MW3‘s campaign didn’t score well in reviews, which might be a reason why Activision foregoes an early access release this year for BO6.

If Activision does decide to release the campaign in early access, it will likely be released one week before the official launch. Presumably, the only way you’ll be able to play it is by pre-ordering any edition of BO6. This is how it worked the previous two years and adds another incentive for pre-ordering, beyond the closed beta access and some other cosmetics.

While the lack of any announcement is troubling, Activision also hasn’t ruled out the possibility of early access in BO6. This could come in the form of the campaign or potentially one of the new round-based Zombies maps, Liberty Falls and Terminus. Perhaps with the hype around Zombies in BO6, Activision might trade campaign early access for that instead. We’ll have to wait and see how the next month or so shakes out following the beta weekends.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be available on October 25.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy